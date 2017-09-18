WUOMFM

State considers tweaking rules so schools wanting to test water for lead can get more money

By 1 hour ago
  • drinking fountain
    jasongillman / pixabay

There’s still a lot of money on the table for Michigan schools that wish to test their drinking water for lead. Far fewer school districts have taken advantage of the grant program than the state expected. So the state is trying to tweak the lead testing program so more schools could or would apply for the money.

Schools are not required to test for lead in water. But after the Flint water crisis, many did. In fact, some tested so early, they don’t qualify to get reimbursed by the state. That’s something Kyle Guerrant, deputy superintendent at Michigan’s Department of Education, says they’re considering changing.

Guerrant says another hurdle may be that each school building can only get $950.

“We think that was a barrier for school districts not wanting to apply is because it’s just not enough dollars to make it worthwhile,” he said.

Guerrant says they’ve talked about creating a tiered system, where bigger schools, especially high schools, can get more than $950.

“Nobody wants those dollars to go unused. So we want to make it as easy as possible for schools that want to test their water or that may need to purchase filters if they’ve already done testing,” Guerrant said.

So far, the state has distributed less than $200,000 to more than 60 schools. There’s $4 million available.

Michigan is making another effort to tell schools there’s money available to test drinking water for lead.

Tags: 
lead testing
water testing
Michigan Department of Education

Related Content

City says drinking water at all DPS schools now "lead-safe"

By Aug 30, 2016
Drinking water fountain.
Gabrielle Emanuel / Michigan Radio

All 94 school buildings in the Detroit Public Schools Community District meet federal standards for lead in water, the city’s health department announced Monday.

It had spent months screening tap water at all the city’s schools for lead and copper, to make sure they met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards.

“And we’re now confident that children who are drinking water in DPSCD schools are drinking water that’s lead-safe,” says Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the health department’s director.

State advice to schools: test water for lead, take action at much lower levels

By Sep 11, 2016
Flickr user David Salafia/Flickr / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The state is advising schools to test their water for lead, even though it’s not required. Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality wants schools to take action, even if lead levels are below the federal standard.

The federal action limit for lead in water is 15 parts per billion. Governor Rick Snyder would like to see Michigan have an even stricter standard; 10 ppb.

Elevated levels of lead and copper found in water at 19 Detroit schools

By Amelia Zak Apr 14, 2016
Drinking water fountain.
Gabrielle Emanuel / Michigan Radio

Elevated levels of lead and copper have been found in the water at 17 more schools in the Detroit Public School district. Two schools of the have already announced high levels of the substances.  

Detroit Public Schools began collecting and testing water samples from over 60 schools in the district the week of March 28.

Grand Rapids Public Schools to test drinking water for lead

By Oct 13, 2015
wikipedia / creative commons

Grand Rapids Public Schools plans to test the drinking water in its schools  for lead.

The district will start with older buildings first. They are more likely to have lead pipes.

John Helmholdt is Communications Director for Grand Rapids Public Schools. He says the district had already planned to do the testing before high lead levels were found in some Flint homes and school buildings.

"This is all the more reason we should be doing it, having seen what our friends in Flint have gone through," says Helmholdt.