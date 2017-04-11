WUOMFM
State could allow computer coding in place of foreign language requirements

  • Last month, the state School Reform Office (SRO) announced that 38 schools could be closed at the end of this school year.
    Foreign langauge requirements would be optional under a package of bills awaiting consideration by the State Senate.
High schoolers: don't want to tackle that required foreign language? How about taking computer coding instead?

A package of bills recently passed by the State House would let high schoolers do exactly that. Under the bills, students would be able to choose more technical and vocational training instead of some of the current courses set out by the Michigan Merit Curriculum, such as foreign languages.

We spoke with Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of the Detroit News, about the importance of foreign language requirements in Michigan schools. Listen to the full interview above.

