State grants available for communities recovering from June floods

Local communities in four Michigan counties hard hit by flooding last month are getting some help from the state.

In late June, more than seven inches of rain fell on parts of Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Isabella Counties last month, causing widespread floods. In many cases, damage to roads and other infrastructure has overwhelmed local resources.

Now local governments can apply for up to $100,000 from the state Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund.

“While great progress has been made, many of the counties’ resources have been depleted. Money from this fund will help cover some of the costs incurred while responding to and recovering from this disaster,” says Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI).

Margaret McAvoy is the Isabella County administrator. She says money is desperately needed.

“Many of the county’s resources have been depleted and that is true,” says McAvoy.

The floods caused an estimated $87 million dollars in damage in Isabella County alone.

The state has applied for federal assistance as well.

Inspectors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) toured the flood area earlier this month to assess the extent of the damage.