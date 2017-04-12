WUOMFM

State launches new prescription drug monitoring program

By 45 seconds ago
  • person shaking prescription pills from bottle into hand
    flickr user frankileon / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan is updating what state officials call a useful tool for fighting the opioid epidemic.

The problematic state drug monitoring program has gotten a significant facelift. The system is used primarily by law enforcement and doctors to flag potential prescription drug abuse and better treat patients. 

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley chaired the task force that recommended the system update. He said tracking medications is an important tool for doctors, especially when it comes to potential opioid abuse by a patient.

“The system here doesn’t make decisions for doctors,” he said. “The decision does not say when it is appropriate for a doctor to prescribe or not to prescribe. It simply is aimed at ensuring that the doctor has all of the information that they need in order to make the best decision.”

The old tracking system was not very fast and plagued by problems. Kim Gaedeke is the state director of professional licensing. She said not only is the new system faster, it’s also a lot more user friendly.

“I actually learned how to configure the system,” she said. “So, I’m not technical at all and I know how to go in there and configure the system if need be or go in and correct anything within the system.”

Gaedeke said they received a call from one doctor. He was concerned the system was broken because it was working so fast, Gaedeke said.

Health care professionals are not currently required to use the system, but Calley says they hope lawmakers make it a requirement once they prove the new system works.

Tags: 
opioid drugs

Related Content

It's really hard to tell your doctor: "Hey, I'm pregnant and using heroin."

By Apr 3, 2017
For babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, the first few days and weeks can be more challenging.
Flickr Creative Commons/London Looks

Sara and her husband always wanted to have a baby. They tried for years, but she’d been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, so she eventually accepted it wasn’t in the cards for them.

Opioid-related deaths in Ingham County continued to rise in 2016

By Mar 31, 2017
Amanda Darche with the Ingham County Health department says she's seen how prescription opioid abuse can lead to heroin use.
United Nations Photo

Deaths related to opioid drug use are continuing to climb in Ingham County, reflecting a similar pattern across the state.

Last year, 77 people suffered opioid-related deaths in 2016, according to Amanda Darche, the health communications specialist with the Ingham County health department.

“If you compare that to 2006, when there were only eight opioid related deaths, you can see that that’s quite an increase,” Darche said. “Opioid abuse really is an epidemic here in the county.”

Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill Mills' involved in opioid epidemic

By Feb 20, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

State lawmakers will soon discuss proposed solutions to Michigan’s opioid drug epidemic.

State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker’s bills would crack down on doctors or clinics that prescribe narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose, and pharmacies that dispense them.

“Opioid related overdoses are skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately, Michigan’s overdose death rate is one of the highest in the nation,” said Schuitmaker (R-Lawton) in a written statement.