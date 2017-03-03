WUOMFM

State offers reprieve from closure for 38 schools

    The Highland Park school district is almost out of cash. The state is working on a solution to keep kids in school.
The state is giving 38 of Michigan’s worst-performing schools 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan, and avoid closure – at least for now.

Under the so-called "partnership model," schools would get support from the state, district and outside groups to help them address weak areas. 

The schools would have to meet benchmarks at 18-month intervals, or they could still face closure after three years.

The plans would have to be approved by the state Department of Education and the School Reform Office.

“Under a Partnership Agreement, the local district remains in total control of its schools with support from MDE and partners,” state Superintendent Brian Whiston wrote in a letter to the schools earlier this week.

Governor Rick Snyder ordered the department and the School Reform Office to come up with an alternative to closing at least some of the schools as soon as this year. That was after widespread opposition from families that send children to the schools and from state lawmakers.

“The letter that was sent is part of the process of getting SRO, MDE and the local districts to form a meaningful partnership to get kids educated appropriately,” wrote Snyder’s press secretary, Ari Adler. “This letter helps Superintendent Whiston spell out some parameters so everyone knows what’s happening going in.”

The governor’s budget recommendation for the upcoming fiscal year includes $3 million for the partnership model.

    

On school closings, Snyder administration leaves parents with more questions than answers

Last month, the state School Reform Office (SRO) announced that 38 schools could be closed at the end of this school year.
Some parents may have to drive their children ten, 20, even 30 miles to school next year. But those parents still aren't sure if that's the case yet, or if any of their options will be much better than their current schools.

All the confusion is because last month, the state School Reform Office (SRO) announced that 38 schools could be closed at the end of this school year.

Detroit school closures won't improve education, protestors say

Protestors urge state lawmakers to not close 25 low-performing Detroit schools.
Parents and teachers of Detroit public schools students believe closing down schools won't improve education in their city.

The state released a list of 38 Michigan schools that could be shut down for low test scores. Twenty-five of them are in Detroit.

Robin Jennings, a Detroit public school teacher, said the state hasn't given the newly created school district enough time to improve.

“They promised that if they opened up this new school district, they would allow us time to get us on track, and they lied to us,” Jennings said. “They outright lied.”

Democrats in Washington ask Snyder to stop school closings

Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
In a letter to Governor Rick Snyder, Michigan's Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked that he stop the Michigan School Reform Office from closing 38 schools.

U.S. Reps. John Conyers, Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, and Sander Levin requested that the governor not close any schools without input and support from local communities.

The representatives cited the negative impacts of school closings, such as the burdens placed on working families that may face longer commutes.