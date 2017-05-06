WUOMFM

State targets parents in genital mutilation investigation

A lawyer says Michigan's child welfare agency is moving to terminate parental rights in at least two Detroit-area families in an investigation of female genital mutilation.

Margaret Raben said Saturday that the parents have been told to report to Oakland County court in a few days. She hasn't seen any formal documents. The children haven't been removed from their homes.

The Department of Health and Human Services won't comment.

Raben says the children are "beautiful, loved and cared for."

The families belong to a Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra. Three members are charged with genital mutilation involving two Minnesota girls. They've pleaded not guilty.

Genital mutilation, also known as female circumcision, is outlawed in the United States. But the practice is common in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Secrecy surrounding female genital mutilation hinders prosecution

By Virginia Gordan May 5, 2017
Prosecutors say the case against Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is the first of its kind under a federal law – even though that law is more than 20 years old.

Congress passed the law against female genital mutilation in 1996. The law makes it a crime to cut or to remove or suture all or part of the clitoris or labia of someone under 18 years old. In 2013, the law was amended to also criminalize taking a girl out of the U.S. for an FGM procedure, a practice frequently referred to as "vacation cutting."

Detroit-area doctor and wife denied bail in female genital mutilation case

By May 3, 2017
Two people charged with female genital mutilation were denied bail by a federal judge in Detroit today.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar both face up to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring with Dr. Jumana Nagarwala to commit female genital cutting on minors.

Bohra activist against female genital mutilation says veil of secrecy keeps women from speaking out

By May 1, 2017
Federal officials recently filed charges against a suburban Detroit doctor for allegedly performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on several young girls. They say doctor Jumana Nagarwala performed female genital mutilation on two seven-year-olds from Minnesota. 

The practice of FGM is illegal in the United States and two others are charged with conspiring to perform the act. Nagarwala has pleaded “not guilty,” and her attorney has said she was performing a religious ritual of the Bohra community, not genital mutilation. 

A new bill would outlaw female genital mutilation in Michigan. But would that stop the practice?

By May 1, 2017
A state Senate committee holds a hearing Tuesday on bills to outlaw female genital mutilation in Michigan.

It’s already a federal crime with a penalty of up to five years in prison. The bill’s sponsors say that’s not tough enough.

But a lot of experts say a tougher law may not be enough to deter an entrenched cultural and religious practice.

Republican Senator Margaret O’Brien says she was surprised to learn that Michigan didn’t already ban the practice of female genital mutilation.