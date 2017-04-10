Stateside 4.10.2017

Today, we hear from a woman who served four years in prison for child abuse she didn't commit. And, we learn how much hope Michigan's Syrian-Americans are taking from President Trump's decision to launch cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase.
- Military intervention in Syria "overdue," but where does Trump go from here?
- Bacon: The building was ugly, but the hockey was beautiful
- Universities team up to plan next generation water infrastructure
- How F. Scott Fitzgerald's addiction became the archetype of an alcoholic artist
- Compensating for lost time: Michigan woman served four years for child abuse she didn't commit