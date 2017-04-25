Stateside 4.25.2017

It's been three years since Flint's ill-fated switch to the Flint River as its drinking water source. Today, we hear from Flint residents who still perceive a "lack of humanity" in the official response to the water crisis. And, we learn that the Flint River is actually cleaner than many think.
- Three years after water switch, Flint businesses still fighting for profits
- The Flint River is cleaner than many think
- Flint schools superintendent: With sustained state support, district can "return to its greatness"
- Flint residents still perceive "lack of humanity" in official response to crisis
- Corruption, racism, ineptitude: Digging into the origins of the Flint Water Crisis