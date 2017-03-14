WUOMFM

Sterling Heights sued - again - over controversial mosque proposal

By Virginia Gordan 1 hour ago
  • Joe Gratz / FLICKR CC / HTTP://MICHRAD.IO/1LXRDJM

A group of residents is fighting a settlement that would allow construction of a mosque in the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights.

In 2015, Sterling Heights rejected the American Islamic Community Center's proposed plan to build the mosque.

But last month the Sterling Heights City Council accepted the settlement of two lawsuits, one filed by the AICC and the other by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Yesterday a group of Sterling Heights' residents filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its mayor to stop enforcement of the settlement.

The lawsuit claims the settlement violates Sterling Heights' zoning ordinance.

"This has never been about, you know, religion for my clients," said Robert Muise, co-founder of the American Freedom Law Center and attorney for the plaintiffs. "It's always been about the fact that, look, this is going to destroy their neighborhood. And the city caved in."

"This has always been for the people we're representing, who are mostly Chaldeans who live right there on the street," said Muise. "It's been about safety. It's been about traffic."

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor says the lawsuit is frivolous and without merit.

"The City complied with its ordinance and with the Michigan Zoning and Enabling Act, and that will come out during the course of litigation on this, which I don't expect to take very long," said Taylor.

Tags: 
sterling heights
mosque
American Islamic Community Center

Related Content

Sterling Heights settles lawsuits, green-lighting contentious mosque project

By Feb 22, 2017
A protest against the AICC's proposed Sterling Heights mosque in 2015.
Chaldean Nation / via Facebook

The city of Sterling Heights has agreed to settle two federal religious discrimination lawsuits, and allow the American Islamic Community Center to build a mosque in the city.

The Sterling Heights City Planning Commission denied the AICC’s application for a permit in 2015. The Commission cited traffic, parking and height concerns about the proposed mosque.

But the project also faced heated opposition from some residents, much of it fueled by anti-Muslim rhetoric. The AICC, and later the federal government, said it was a case of religious discrimination.