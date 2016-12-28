WUOMFM

Study: Melanoma death rate rising in Michigan

  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A new study shows Michigan’s skin cancer death rate is rising.

The study’s author suggests better education is needed. 

About 9,000 people die of melanoma every year in the United States. 

Dr. Robert Dellavalle is a public health professor at the University of Colorado-Denver. He examined the rates of diagnosis of melanoma and mortality rates across the U.S. between 2003 and 2013.

Dellavalle says, while the rate of diagnosis in Michigan stayed steady, the skin cancer death rate rose by about 10% between 2003 and 2013. 

He says melanoma death rates are declining in other states, most noticeably in the Northeast.

“Our current theory is education for melanoma prevention is being done better in the northeast,” says Dellavalle.

The study appears in the Journal of the American Medical Association- Dermatology.

Related Content

5 easy ways to spot skin cancer

By Jun 3, 2016
David Stanley is the author of "Melanoma: It Started with a Freckle"
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

There are few things scarier than hearing your doctor say, “You have cancer.”

David Stanley heard those words.  

He was diagnosed with melanoma. What did he do? He survived, and wrote a book to share the experience and serve as a warning. 

New study finds young men at greater risk of dying from melanoma

By Jul 6, 2013
metrohealth.org

A new study finds young men are at a greater risk of dying from melanoma than young women.

But a University of Michigan expert worries some people will take the wrong message from the study.

Melanoma is one of the most serious forms of skin cancer.

Researchers say their study shows young men were 55% more likely to die from melanoma than young women. The study appears in the journal Dermatology.

Michael Sabel is in U of M’s surgical oncology division. He was not involved in with the study.

Tanning beds would be off-limits for Michigan teens under proposed law

By Rina Miller Mar 24, 2013
wikipedia

Michigan  already has a law requiring parental consent for minors to use tanning beds, but a new law would prohibit teens' use of the beds altogether.

West Bloomfield dermatologist Dr. Kay Watnick says indoor tanning can increase the risk for skin cancer -- including melanoma.

"It's a very serious kid of skin cancer," Watnick says. "It's most prominent in young Caucasian females."

Watnick says melanoma and other types of skin cancer have increased dramatically over the past three decades.

U-M phone app guides self-exams to help detect skin cancer

By Rina Miller Jan 20, 2013
University of Michigan

Many Michiganders are among the more than two million Americans diagnosed with skin cancer each year. It's the most common malignancy.

The majority will discover they have basal cell or squamous cell carcinomas, but about 50,000 people will learn they have melanoma, which is particularly difficult to treat if not caught early.

A free phone application called UMSkinCheck helps people examine their skin and keep track of changes.