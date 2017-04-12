WUOMFM

Supreme Court hearing dispute over privacy, hospital firing

  • a courtroom
The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in an unusual case involving a hospital, privacy and a personal protection order.

Tammy McNeil-Marks was fired in 2014 as a clinical manager at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma. The hospital says she violated privacy rules when she told her lawyer about a patient in the hospital.

It turns out that McNeil-Marks was concerned about her safety because she had a personal protection order against the woman. The woman was served with the order while in a room.

McNeil-Marks says she can't be fired and should be protected by Michigan's whistleblower law. But the hospital says her call to her lawyer doesn't qualify as a report to a public body under the law.

The state Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday.

midmichigan medical center
michigan supreme court
privacy

Michigan Supreme Court looks at decisions at Catholic school

By Apr 10, 2017
The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in an uncommon case: Can courts intervene when religious schools reject students?

Churches and faith-based schools operate with broad protections under the First Amendment. But this case raises questions about whether a student claiming discrimination can overcome that legal threshold.

The parents of a girl who was rejected by Notre Dame Preparatory School in Pontiac say she was illegally turned down in 2014 because of a learning disability.

Week in Review: A battle over sinkhole funding and a soon-to-be empty state Supreme Court seat

By & Apr 1, 2017
Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
A $3 million grant to fix the massive sinkhole in Fraser was at the center of a battle in the state Legislature this week. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about the fight over the funding, which sparked a row between Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekoff before ending in a stalemate.

Proposed restrictions on judicial misconduct investigations raise concerns

By Virginia Gordan Mar 8, 2017
The Michigan Supreme Court is considering making changes to rules about how complaints against judges are handled. 

And critics say some of the changes would make it harder to go after judges accused of violating the judicial code of conduct.

The Court proposed the changes for consideration on August 11, 2016, and since then has been accepting written comments from the public. The court held a public hearing on the proposal on January 17, 2017.