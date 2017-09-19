Through real-world stories, writer details poetry’s ability to “breed confidence” in kids

Stateside's conversation with writer Peter Markus.

"Poetry is good food."

That's the lesson award-winning writer Peter Markus has been teaching to kids in Detroit for years.

He taught creative writing in the Detroit Public Schools and he is the senior writer with the InsideOut Literary Arts Project, which places writers in public schools to hold creative writing workshops.

In his book, Inside My Pencil, Markus tells the true stories of the power of poetry to change a child's way of looking at the world, at himself or herself.

Listen to Stateside's conversation with Markus above.

Michigan Radio originally aired this story on May 31, 2017.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)