Through real-world stories, writer details poetry’s ability to “breed confidence” in kids

"Inside My Pencil: Teaching Poetry in Detroit Public Schools" was written by Peter Markus.
Credit Dzanc Books, 2017

"Poetry is good food."

That's the lesson award-winning writer Peter Markus has been teaching to kids in Detroit for years.

He taught creative writing in the Detroit Public Schools and he is the senior writer with the InsideOut Literary Arts Project, which places writers in public schools to hold creative writing workshops.

In his book, Inside My Pencil, Markus tells the true stories of the power of poetry to change a child's way of looking at the world, at himself or herself.

Michigan Radio originally aired this story on May 31, 2017.

