TIMELINE: See how the allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar unfolded

Dr. Larry Nassar, a former athletic doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, is accused of assaulting a young girl under the age of 13 in his home. He has been ordered to stand trial. If convicted, Nassar faces up to life in prison.

The victim, a woman who is now in her 20s, was neither an athlete nor a student. The court filings claim that Nassar sexually assaulted the victim consistently from 1998 to 2005. Investigations began in September, after the victim's attorney contacted MSU police.

In addition to these charges, Nassar faces federal charges for possessing child pornography and is named in several lawsuits filed by a total of 40 women. Officials say that more than 60 women have made sexual assault allegations to law enforcement.

Nassar was fired from MSU in September, and an internal investigation is still underway. However, lawsuits against Nassar and the university allege that MSU officials have been receiving reports of abuse since 1999.

See a timeline of how this story unfolded below, or go here for an expanded view:

*This post and timeline were last updated on May 11, 2017.