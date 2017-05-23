WUOMFM

Title IX investigation into MSU sexual assault allegations ends

By 47 minutes ago
  • Steven Depolo / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

Michigan State officials say they have concluded a Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault and haven't taken any action to remove three football players from the university.

The Detroit Free Press reports Michigan State spokesman Jason Cody would not discuss the specifics or outcome of the investigation into the alleged January assault. The names of the suspended players haven't been released.

The university disclosed the case in February, saying it was part of a criminal investigation that had detectives interviewing members of the coaching staff and others.

Cody said once a Title IX investigation is completed it would move into the student conduct system if a violation had been found. If no violations of policy are found, the matter is closed.

A criminal case has been under review by Ingham County prosecutor. There is no timeline for when or if charges will be filed.

Tags: 
Michigan State University
Title IX
campus sexual assault

Related Content

MSU to conduct independent review of Title IX program

By Apr 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has announced that a full review of the University's Title IX program will begin this fall.

Title IX requires gender equity in education and in school sports. It's also supposed to protect students from sexual harassment and assault.

MSU president: No indication of larger problem with sexual assault in athletic department

By Feb 17, 2017
MSU President Lou Anna Simon / File photo / MSU

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon says a pair of sexual assault investigations are not signs of larger issues within the athletic department. 

She says sexual assault will not be tolerated, but added it’s not unique to MSU.

“To make it an MSU problem in the reporting, from my perspective, and not a society problem that also happens to be at MSU, it does a disservice to the university,” Simon said.  

MSU suspends 3 football players in sex assault probe

By Feb 9, 2017
MSU football players.
User: Michigan State Spartans / facebook

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Three Michigan State University football players are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The school says in a release Thursday that a staff member associated with the football program also has been suspended.

Police are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.