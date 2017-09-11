WUOMFM
Related Program: 
It's Just Politics

Trott announces retirement from US House of Representatives

By & 18 minutes ago

Representative David Trott announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection in 2018. The announcement comes after speculation by various pundits and the retirement of two other Republican congressmen last week.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that President Donald Trump's team is ready to take sides in some Republican primaries in races where members of Congress are deemed insufficiently behind the president.

And some Republicans, like Trott, are responding by just walking away.

Credit It's Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

Trott did not mention Trump in his statement, instead citing the Founding Fathers:

Our country’s Founding Fathers envisioned a government where citizens leave private life, serve for a brief time, and then return home to their communities. It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve the people of Southeast Michigan in Congress. Representing the Eleventh District has been an honor, but I have decided not to seek reelection in 2018. This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I have decided that the best course for me is to spend more time with my family and return to the private sector.

Currently in his second term, Trott represents the 11th District, which has a recent history of political drama.

Then-Congressman Thad McCotter, a Republican, quit in 2012 following a scandal where it seems staffers faked more than a thousand nominating petition signatures… in the midst of the primary. And that left oddball-candidate Kerry Bentivolio as the only Republican on the ballot in a GOP-leaning district. Bentivolio won.

Then, Trott, a millionaire real estate attorney and big Republican donor, took on Bentivolio in 2014 and beat him. Trott won reelection in 2016.

But, it appears Trott is not finding Congress as much fun as he thought it would be.

Sure, he landed a spot on the “A-list” House Finance Committee - a plumb position for fundraising and building influence. But Congress still is run largely on seniority and slowly working your way up the ladder.

In other words, power and glory in Congress typically don’t come quickly.

And Trott is clearly one of the congressional Republicans frustrated by Trump’s demeanor.

He famously tweeted a few weeks ago that Trump should spend more time on the golf course and less time making incendiary comments. A public representation of his private frustration.

Trott’s retirement is a loss to party leaders. He’s a prized political commodity (he has his own money and can fund his own campaigns).

And, to the concern of GOP leaders, Republican Congressman Fred Upton of southwest Michigan may also be uncertain about 2018.

Upton was mentioned in the same New York Times piece, but as a respected congressional veteran, he’s in a different place. He’s still figuring out his next act after stepping down as the powerful chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Upton’s plans could include leaving his House seat to run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

Republicans would have reason to be concerned if both Trott and Upton’s districts became open seats. The GOP would have to defend them without the advantages of an incumbent in office.

Both these districts lean Republican but they have been trending toward Democrats.

Upton will face pressure to stick it out for the sake of continuing control of the House.

Now that Trott has announced his decision, party leaders can get about recruiting, and hope they don’t wind up with an intra-party battle pitting Trump loyalists against Trump critics, which could endanger what should be safe Republican seats.

Because in the era of Trump, one thing that’s certain is that nothing is certain.

Tags: 
It's Just Politics
Dave Trott
Election 2018
Fred Upton

Related Content

Protestors to Rep. David Trott: Say no to American Healthcare Act

By May 2, 2017
A sign protesting the House bill that seeks to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Protestors gathered outside U.S. Rep. David Trott's (R-11th district) office in southeast Michigan today.

The group has a simple demand: that Trott  vote against a Republican bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Although Trott was not at his office during the protest, a spokesman allowed protestors to air their grievances, two at a time.  

The American Healthcare Act has a provision that lowers protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Republican lawmakers could deliver rare rebuke to Gov. Snyder

By & Sep 4, 2017

It’s been 15 years since Michigan lawmakers reversed a Governor’s veto but it could happen again this week when the Legislature returns to Lansing from its summer recess.

Some members of the GOP are getting a little fed up with their fellow Republican Governor Rick Snyder and they want to try and muster the two-thirds majority needed to override his veto of a bill they passed earlier this year. It was a pretty innocuous piece of legislation that accelerated tax breaks for car buyers who trade in their vehicles.

Candidates eyeing 2018 race for Michigan attorney general

By & Aug 24, 2017

Imagine a blind date without someone in the other chair. This week, we are on the political dating circuit, meeting some of Michigan’s statewide hopefuls who will not appear on next year’s August primary ballot.

We’re talking about ticket-building and why some candidates for statewide office aren’t waiting until after next year’s primaries to go public with their aspirations.

Can lawbreaking lawmakers keep their jobs?

By & Aug 14, 2017

Can a politician who breaks the law be forced to quit his job and be ordered not to run again?

That question could interrupt the Michigan Supreme Court’s summer recess.

Groups trying to ban fracking, legalize marijuana, and shut down Line 5 all face the same challenge

By & Jul 31, 2017

The Michigan Supreme Court this week said “not yet” to a group trying to stop fracking in Michigan.

The group, The Committee to Ban Fracking in Michigan, is now on its third attempt to get a question on the ballot to ban the controversial process used to drill hard-to-reach pockets of natural gas.

Where things stand in the race for governor in Michigan

By & Jul 24, 2017

After this week, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what the 2018 governor’s race will look like in Michigan.

In just a little more than a year, Republicans and Democrats in Michigan will choose their candidates for governor in the August primary. Governor Rick Snyder is term-limited so, it’s a wide open field.