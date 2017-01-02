WUOMFM

Trump administration won't defeat California's fuel economy standards

  • Obama administration has set 54.5 mpg average for 2025
U.S. car companies are unlikely to get much relief from strict fuel economy standards under the next administration.

That's according to Rebecca Lindland of Kelley Blue Book.

She says car companies already did most of the work required for the year 2022.  They're unlikely to throw it all away and start over if the standards change.

"You know, it's like training for a marathon," says Lindland, "and then saying, 'Oh, no, sorry, just kidding.  It's only a 10k.'"

Lindland says the Trump administration could decide to ease the final standard, a 54.5 mile per gallon average, but the new regulators put in charge of the U.S. Department of Transportation will have only so much power.

"Easing would be great, I think they (automakers) would take it," she says, "but that California ZEV mandate hangs out there really huge as well.  California has had jurisdiction over fuel economy standards since the 70s.  It's not going to change."

That ZEV mandate is California's regulation that will require automakers to make up to 18% of new vehicles zero emission vehicles (ZEV) -- which means electric vehicles, either battery-powered or hydrogen-powered.

That puts car companies in a tight spot, because they have to build cars for California and the 16 other states that follow California's lead.  So Lindland figures that easing the federal standard won't help them much. 

That, plus car companies are global these days.  So even if the Trump administration were to gut fuel economy standards, automakers will still have to incorporate costly fuel saving technologies in the cars they sell in China, the world's biggest car market, and Europe, the world's third biggest car market.

Related Content

Government's 2025 fuel economy standard could cost nation a million jobs

By Sep 22, 2016
The Center for Automotive Research says the federal government's plan to impose a 54.5 fuel economy standard by 2025 is likely to result in significant job losses, if gasoline prices remain roughly the same as they are today.

The standard will require automakers to install increasingly sophisticated and expensive technology in new cars.  CAR says consumers won't be able to offset that higher cost through lower prices at the pump.

Did you know your car's fuel economy was determined in Ann Arbor?

By Nov 11, 2014
Americans care more about fuel economy than ever before, but did you know that the EPA does their MPG testing at their laboratory in Ann Arbor?

The EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality is located on Plymouth Road and employs 450 workers. It was created in 1970  for its close distance to the "Big Three." 

But cars aren't the only vehicle subject to MPG testing. From weed whackers to ocean vessels, anything with a motor must meet the EPA's standards.

With so many vehicles being released the lab doesn't have time to check all of them individually. Instead, the dealers themselves test their own vehicles and are subject to audits to make sure their own results can be matched when tested in the Ann Arbor lab.

Chris Grundler, director of the EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, understands their work's importance.

The office is in charge of setting the standards along with enforcing them. Their testing is done not only to protect the environment, but to make sure consumers receive the quality advertised to them when investing in a new vehicle.

You can listen to our conversation with Grundler below.


Boring, but important: Fuel economy standards getting tougher

By Jan 17, 2012
Ford Motor Company

New, more stringent fuel economy standards are the topic of conversation in Detroit today at the first public hearing for the proposed 2017 to 2025 model year CAFE standards (Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards).

Today's meeting in Detroit is the first of three meetings. The others will take place in Philadelphia and San Francisco.

So far, the remarkable news for a proposed standard that calls for fleet-wide average fuel economy of 54.5 mpg by 2025 is the lack of any formidable opposition.