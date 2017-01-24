Trump inaugural address first ever to "declare war on the establishment" of both parties

Stateside's conversation with presidential historian Gleaves Whitney

President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech stands out in history.

“I think it is the only inaugural address that I’m aware of that declared war on the establishment – both Republican and Democratic, and anything in between,” said Gleaves Whitney, director of the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies at Grand Valley State University. “I mean, it just was saying, ‘A new sheriff is in town and we’re going to do things differently.’”

Whitney joined Stateside to situate President Trump’s speech in history. As it turns out, departing from both party establishments is not the only thing Trump did differently from presidents before him.

It’s likely, Whitney said, that Trump’s inauguration set a record for most prayers held. There were six different prayers at the inauguration and nine religions were represented at the inaugural prayer service held the next day.

Yet, Whitney said, Trump’s speech was similar to those of past presidents in other ways. To find out how, listen above.

