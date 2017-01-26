WUOMFM

Trump's executive order on immigration could threaten some Detroit communities

By Bryce Huffman 1 hour ago
  • Detroit councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez speaking at Michigan United press conference about ongoing immigration issues.
    Detroit Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez speaking about ongoing immigration issues.
    Mateus Defaria / Michigan Radio

Donald Trump's recent executive orders have people in some immigrant communities in Detroit worried.

Detroit has a large immigrant population, but President Trump's executive order to crack down on undocumented immigration means some families and communities could be separated.

Trump’s executive orders will increase efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and build a wall on the country’s southern border. He also wants to cut federal funding to so-called "sanctuary cities" for immigrants.

Michigan United, a statewide social justice group, held a press conference today with several community organizations to address concerns about these executive orders and other Trump has discussed signing in the near future.

“Despite these executive orders signed by Trump yesterday and those to come down the pipeline, we stand committed to defending and protecting all of our communities in the city of Detroit,” said Raquel Castaneda-Lopez, a councilwoman in Southwest Detroit.

Sergio Martinez, a Mexican-American immigrant and Michigan United Board member, thinks Detroit’s immigrants have it worse than many in other cities.

“We're really concerned because we are a border city, so a border community has a 100 mile radius where certain rules don't apply to protect people,” Martinez said.

Because Detroit is on an international border, immigrants can be targeted with stronger border patrol actions such as warrantless stops and searches.

While Detroit can be considered a sanctuary city because an anti-profiling ordinance bans police from asking about immigration status in most cases, its law enforcement agencies do cooperate with Immigration Customs Enforcement.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan isn’t worried about losing federal funding, but did start a citywide municipal ID program that includes undocumented immigrants.

It is unclear if those immigrants  could be deported because of the program, but some efforts have been made to hide the physical address of people with city ID cards. 

Tags: 
immigration
undocumented immigrants
Michigan United

Related Content

How immigrants are saving Michigan

By Jan 23, 2017
Jack Lessenberry

Nobody knows exactly what our new president will do, or will be able to do. He hasn’t always been consistent, and much of what he wants would have to get through Congress.

But one of the things he has been fairly consistent about is immigration. He is still promising to build a wall, and has said he wants to force every undocumented person to leave.

Grant will help southeast Michigan communities welcome immigrants

By Dec 29, 2016
Michigan Immigrant Rights Center / via Facebook

A $50,000 grant will boost an effort to welcome immigrants in some Michigan communities.

The Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan awarded the money to the Welcoming Michigan initiative.

Welcoming Michigan fosters connections between new immigrants and longtime residents, helping to integrate them fully into receiving communities. The program also helps local governments and groups serve immigrant communities.

Sheriff, researcher explain impact of immigration raids on communities and law enforcement

By Jan 5, 2017
Lopez: "[Immigration] raids affect all sorts of relationships. Relationships between individuals, between family members, between Latino communities and white communities, and also between immigrant and Latino communities and local police departments."
J J / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

As he campaigned for the presidency, one of Donald Trump's most consistent messages was aimed at undocumented immigrants. At one point, he promised a deportation force to remove all undocumented immigrants.

That message helped get him elected.

It remains to be seen what will actually come to pass once Mr. Trump takes office in two weeks, but the increased possibility of immigration raids is out there.