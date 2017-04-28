Twenty years after Dolly the Sheep, “this mystique about cloning continues”

The first mammal cloned by scientists was Dolly the Sheep, in 1997. There were concerns at the time about Dolly because the cell used to clone her was from a six year old sheep. Dolly died young. The conclusion at the time was that Dolly more or less was born at six years of age – the same age as the cell.
But cloning research has continued since the announcement of Dolly in 1997.
Stateside spoke with Jose Cibelli, a professor of animal biotechnology at Michigan State University, about the current state of cloning. He reported that there have been a number of animals cloned since Dolly, including camels, rabbits, rats, and fish.
