WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Twenty years after Dolly the Sheep, “this mystique about cloning continues”

By 26 minutes ago
  • The same DNA used to create Dolly has since been used to create other very similar - some might say identical - sheep.
    The same DNA used to create Dolly has since been used to create other very similar - some might say identical - sheep.
    bertozland / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The first mammal cloned by scientists was Dolly the Sheep, in 1997. There were concerns at the time about Dolly because the cell used to clone her was from a six year old sheep. Dolly died young. The conclusion at the time was that Dolly more or less was born at six years of age – the same age as the cell.

But cloning research has continued since the announcement of Dolly in 1997.

Stateside spoke with Jose Cibelli, a professor of animal biotechnology at Michigan State University, about the current state of cloning. He reported that there have been a number of animals cloned since Dolly, including camels, rabbits, rats, and fish.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
cloning

Related Content

Students celebrate Earth Day by planting sequoia clones

By Sara Hoover Apr 22, 2014
Sara Hoover / Interlochen Public Radio

Students in northern Michigan are planting clones of ancient sequoias today.

There's a grove of sequoias along the shores of Lake Michigan on the site of a former Morton Salt factory.

Sequoia trees are not native to Michigan, but this grove has grown in Manistee for more than 65 years when they were brought here from the West Coast. Now, those trees are going to take another trip, or their clones will.

Students who attend Interlochen Arts Academy are planting them on campus along Green Lake. The clones are from Archangel Ancient Tree Archive.

David Milarch is the group's co-founder. He says they’re planting clones of redwoods around the world today.

“Ninety-six percent of all of our redwoods have been cut down, butchered and sold,” Milarch says.

Here's a look at how the group collects genetic material from these old growth trees:

Both the Interlochen Center for the Arts and nearby Interlochen State Park have lost many trees recently due to disease and bug infestation.

Head park ranger Chris Stark has mixed feelings about the planting. He'd prefer to plant native varieties, such as the white pine.

Michigan non-profit says it has cloned John Muir's giant sequoia

By Nov 5, 2013
Wikimedia Commons

Michigan-based Archangel Ancient Tree Archive announced this week that it has successfully cloned a giant sequoia tree planted by renown conservationist John Muir.

About 130 years ago, Muir transplanted the tree from Yosemite to his home in Martinez, California.  Now 75 feet tall, the tree suffers from two fatal fungal diseases.

Archangel's co-founder David Milarch said a forester from the John Muir National Historic Site sent cuttings from the sick tree to Archangel.