Twin brothers relive their harrowing experience of Detroit’s 1967 rebellion

Stateside's conversation with twin brothers Walter and Wallace Crawford.

In July 1967, Walter and Wallace Crawford had just graduated from St. Vincent High School in Detroit.

The twin brothers were dedicated athletes, heading to college on track scholarships in the fall. On the morning of July 23, the Crawfords woke up and headed to their weekend job at a car wash.

Over the next several days, they did their best to keep up daily routines, while their neighborhood exploded in chaos and violence.

Walter and Wallace Crawford recently sat down together to share their memories of Detroit's 1967 rebellion. Hear their full conversation at the top of the page.

From July 17-28, Michigan Radio is looking back at Detroit in 1967, the Summer of Rebellion. We'll explore the issues that led to one of the deadliest civil disturbances in American history and examine why it still resonates in the city today.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)