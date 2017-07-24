WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Twin brothers relive their harrowing experience of Detroit’s 1967 rebellion

By 3 hours ago
  • Walter and Wallace Crawford experienced Detroit's 1967 rebellion first hand.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Walter and Wallace Crawford experienced Detroit's 1967 rebellion first hand.
    Stateside Staff
  • The Crawford brothers attended St. Vincent High School in Detroit
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The Crawford brothers attended St. Vincent High School in Detroit
    Courtesy of the Crawford brothers

In July 1967, Walter and Wallace Crawford had just graduated from St. Vincent High School in Detroit.

The twin brothers were dedicated athletes, heading to college on track scholarships in the fall. On the morning of July 23, the Crawfords woke up and headed to their weekend job at a car wash.

Over the next several days, they did their best to keep up daily routines, while their neighborhood exploded in chaos and violence.

Walter and Wallace Crawford recently sat down together to share their memories of Detroit's 1967 rebellion. Hear their full conversation at the top of the page. 

From July 17-28, Michigan Radio is looking back at Detroit in 1967, the Summer of Rebellion. We'll explore the issues that led to one of the deadliest civil disturbances in American history and examine why it still resonates in the city today. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Detroit 1967
Summer of Rebellion
Detroit Journalism Cooperative

Related Content

The Detroit riot: Looking behind and beyond

By 10 hours ago

The fires of the Detroit riot began blazing exactly fifty years ago today. Years later, in an odd case of serendipity, I got to know Ray Good, the first police lieutenant on the scene, in the course of profiling his wife Janet for Esquire Magazine.

That was in the 1990s, when she had her moment of fame as Dr. Jack Kevorkian’s partner in evaluating who he would help die.

After 50 years, historic legacy of Detroit uprising is celebrated, contested

By 13 hours ago
The historic marker in Gordon Park at 12th St. and Clairmount.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Fifty years ago this week, Detroit exploded in violent unrest that still marks the city to this day.

Now, the place where it all began is also marked as an official state historic site.

"It wasn't nice:" A former National Guardsman on how prisoners fared in 1967 rebellion

By Jul 21, 2017
Jim Atkin
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

More than 7,000 people were swept up in mass arrests during the 1967 Detroit uprising.

Jails and police stations were overflowing, so many people were held in makeshift detention centers, often in squalid conditions.

Jim Atkin was a member of the Michigan Air National Guard at that time. His unit was called up to try and contain the situation in Detroit, and his first assignment was guarding people taken into custody during the initial days of the chaos.

New book covers 300 years of black history in Detroit, including more than one civil disturbance

By Jul 21, 2017
Herb Boyd, author of "Black Detroit: A People's History of Self-Determination." Boyd came to Detroit with his mother in the 1940s. He now teachers at The City College of New York and lives in Harlem, NY
Lester Graham

There are many histories of Detroit. The latest is a comprehensive look at the contributions, accomplishments and long-suffering of the African Americans who have called Detroit home.

The book is Black Detroit: A People’s History of Self-Determination by Herb Boyd, son of Detroit and an instructor at The City College of New York currently teaching African American history. Boyd now lives in Harlem.

Civil rights attorney recounts defending hundreds of Detroiters rounded up during 1967 rebellion

By Jul 21, 2017
Bill Goodman: "People during the uprising in 1967 were arrested en masse, huge numbers of people, hundreds and hundreds, maybe thousands of people were arrested."
Reuther Library

The mistreatment of African-Americans and Detroit's mostly white police force fueled the violence of July 1967. But black Detroiters didn't fare much better in the courts.

Bill Goodman was a young lawyer in the city during the uprising, when thousands of people were being arrested and held in cramped, unsanitary conditions.