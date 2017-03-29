WUOMFM

Two reports recommend ways to boost recycling in Michigan

By 40 minutes ago
  • Michigan has a 15% residential recycling rate, compared to 30% in neighboring states
    Michigan has a 15% residential recycling rate, compared to 30% in neighboring states.
    flickr user Redwin Law / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Two groups established by Gov. Rick Snyder have produced a list of suggestions for stepping up solid waste recycling in Michigan.

The proposals are in reports issued by the Governor's Recycling Council and the Solid Waste and Sustainability Advisory Panel.

Only about 15 percent of Michigan's solid waste is recycled, a rate far below the national average.

Among the recommendations are investing in infrastructure needed to collect and process recyclable materials; adopting measurable recycling goals on the local level; and educating the public about the importance of recycling.

The reports also endorse assisting local governments with developing and operating collection and processing programs.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it will work with the panels to develop legislation and find money to carry out the proposals.

Tags: 
recycling
trash

Related Content

Task force looks to reduce solid waste in Michigan

By Cheyna Roth Jul 20, 2016
Trash bins
dcJohn / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Members of the public told a state panel they have concerns about landfills in their backyards. The hearing on Wednesday was part of the Department of Environmental Quality’s waste management task force. The task force was created in April of 2015. Its job is to come up with ways to increase recycling and re-use trash in the state.

Steve Sliver is the acting chief of the state Office of Waste Management and Radiological Protection. He says the panel is hoping to create laws to promote sustainability in Michigan.

Man won't face jail time for Seinfeld-style bottle deposit scheme

By Nov 10, 2016
Rex Roof / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A Michigan man who authorities say was trying to return more than 10,000 cans and bottles for 10 cents apiece is avoiding jail time.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus of Howell reports Brian Edward Everidge of Columbiaville was ordered Thursday to pay $1,230 in fines and court costs following his earlier guilty plea to one count of beverage return of nonrefundable bottles.

Why one industrial designer wants us to rethink our relationship with plastic

By Kara Holsopple Oct 13, 2016
Perpetual Plastic Project

Plastic pollution is all around us, from grocery bags that aren’t properly recycled to islands of plastic floating in the oceans. An industrial designer from the Netherlands is trying to get people to think differently about plastic’s long life cycle.