UPDATE: How many of Michigan's "juvenile lifers" have been re-sentenced?

91 of Michigan’s 363 juvenile lifers have been re-sentenced, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered states to do so.

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory sentences of life without the possibility of parole for teenagers under 18 are unconstitutional. Then in 2016, the Court followed-up that ruling demanding that states re-sentence prisoners that were given life sentences as minors.

As it turns out, Michigan had the second-highest number of so-called juvenile lifers in the country, with over 360 prisoners eligible for re-sentencing. But the state was slow to act on those cases, and many prosecutors decided that parole was out of the question for juvenile lifers.

In December, Michigan Radio looked into this issue in order to find out who these juvenile lifers were, how their cases were being handled, and whether they would get a second chance.

At the end of 2016, only 24 of the 363 juvenile lifers had received new, term-of-years sentences and one person had been released.

Today, an additional 67 individuals have been re-sentenced and a total of four individuals have been released.

This interactive map shows where juvenile lifers in Michigan have received a new sentence:

The biggest change was in Wayne County, which jumped from 12 re-sentenced cases to 67.

Oakland County has been the slowest to pick up the slack, with only 2 cases re-sentenced since December, moving up from a total of zero. Michigan Radio has reached out to Oakland County for comment.

24 individuals have been released from prison altogether, joining William Washington, who was the first juvenile lifer in Michigan to be paroled and the only person that had been released last December.

Although progress has been made, with 272 juvenile lifers still in prison waiting for their hearings, the state has a long way to go.

Juvenile lifer walks free at age 67, after five decades in prison

By Mar 7, 2017
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

It happened in a Detroit alley in 1967.

Detroiter John Hall and an accomplice beat a man who later died of his injuries.

John Hall was convicted of first-degree murder and received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. He was 17 years old. His accomplice was never arrested.

But Hall's future changed with two landmark rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court – rulings that outlawed mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles.

On Feb. 2, at age 67, John Hall walked out of a Michigan prison.

After 41 years in prison, Detroit man is first, and so far only, juvenile lifer to get second chance

By Ryan Grimes Dec 15, 2016
(Left to right) William Washington, Lizzie Young and Vincent Washington.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

Wayne County has more than 150 juvenile lifers, by far the most in the state. As of today, only one of them – and, in fact, the only person among the more than 360 juvenile lifers in the entire state of Michigan – has been given that second chance. 

On June 4, 1975, 17-year-old William Washington and his 26-year-old co-defendant, Kenneth Rucker, robbed a record store. After a scuffle with the store owner, Mr. Rucker took the victim into the back room and shot him to death. This incident led to Washington receiving a life without parole sentence for first degree murder, as well as a second life sentence for armed robbery, for his role as an aider and abettor.

On November 17th of this year – 41 years after he went to prison – William Washington became a free man.  

Washington and his mother Lizzie Young joined us in the studio.