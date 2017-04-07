WUOMFM

Utility crews work to restore power after storms

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Michigan after storms packing high winds, snow and heavy rain hit the state.

Authorities say Thursday's weather was a factor in at least one death. The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says 57-year-old Kelli Roberts of Gobles died following a two-vehicle crash on snowy roads in southwestern Michigan.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas says she was going too fast for road conditions when she tried to pass a truck.

DTE Energy says nearly 80,000 of its customers lost power during the storms. Other utilities reported scattered outages. Thursday's mix of snow and rain across much of Michigan also caused flooding.

The outages come nearly a month after extreme winds left thousands throughout the state without power for over a week.

The weather prompted the Great Lakes Loons minor league baseball team in Midland to postpone Thursday's Opening Day events to Friday.

