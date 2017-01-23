A view from the inauguration: “A beautiful, beautiful day, one that we will never, ever forget"

Stateside's conversation with Lena Epstein, former co-chair of Trump's Michigan Campaign

Lena Epstein, a resident of Bloomfield Hills and former co-chair of Trump's Michigan Campaign, had an "up-close and personal seat" for the historic inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

She says she and her husband had tears in their eyes as they watched the peaceful exchange of power amidst the "very patriotic" and "supportive" crowd.

Trump’s address moved her, she says, especially when he mentioned Michigan, one of "the states that have felt forgotten for so long."

"He spoke to all of us that put him in office – and even those that didn't put him in office," she says. "He said, 'I'm going to take care of everybody.' That was his resounding message and it was exactly what I and so many others wanted to hear."

For more about Epstein's experience at the inaugural address, listen above.

