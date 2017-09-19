WUOMFM

Wage, leave-time petition drives moving ahead

By 19 minutes ago

Credit Michael Dorausch / Flickr, http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Voters might have the chance to decide a pair of workers’ rights questions next year.

A petition campaign to require businesses to offer employees paid sick and family leave has launched its signature-gathering drive. On the same day, a state elections board approved the form of a campaign to increase the state minimum wage to $12 an hour, which plans to start gathering names next month.

The minimum wage campaign would also require employers pay the $12 an hour even to workers who count tips as part of their earnings.

Alicia Farris chairs the One Fair Wage campaign. She says the drive is aimed, in particular, at helping restaurant workers.

“We’re looking for economic freedom for all workers in Michigan,” she said.   

The earned sick leave campaign would require employers to provide time off for illness or family business based on the number of hours worked.

“We all know what it’s like to get sick and to have to make that decision on whether or not you’re going to work, and, unfortunately, there are people who have to make that decision because it’s about making the rent,” said Danielle Atkinson of  the Time to Care campaign. “It’s about paying for childcare, and so they have to make a really tough decision and go to work sick.” 

Both are aiming to win a spot on the 2018 ballot if they don’t convince the Republican-controlled Legislature to adopt their initiatives.

Business groups like the Michigan Chamber of Commerce oppose the drives. Chamber President Richard Studley says both proposals would drive up costs for businesses and consumers.

“Part of the frustration we have is not only the damaging economic impact,” said Studley. “There will be fewer jobs for inexperienced people who need to get that first job.”

Both petition drives have been tried before and failed to get on the ballot.

The Michigan earned sick time petition:

http://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/MI_Time_to_Care_P_598254_7.pdf

The Michigan minimum wage petition:

http://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/MI_One_Fair_Wage_601269_7.pdf

Tags: 
minimum wage
paid sick leave

Related Content

Fonda and Tomlin speak out on fair wages for restaurant workers

By & Catherine Shaffer Sep 15, 2017
lily tomlin and jane fonda
Photo: Marla Aufmuth/TED Conference / Creative Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Actresses Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda partnered are in Michigan with restaurant worker advocacy groups to promote a ballot initiative raising the minimum wage in Michigan.

Advocates are raising money and collecting signatures to get the measure, which would raise the state's minimum wage gradually to $12 an hour by 2022, on the 2018 ballot. 

New report shows just how much it costs to meet basic needs in Michigan

By May 5, 2017
Groceries, including milk, eggs and produce, sitting on a counter.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

"Making Ends Meet" is a new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy that reveals the average cost of living throughout Michigan.

In its seventh annual report, the policy organization analyzed housing data, child care costs, food expenses, health care costs, and other necessities to calculate a “basic needs income level.”