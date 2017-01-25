WUOMFM

Warren residents, Council members divided over embattled mayor Fouts

By 50 seconds ago
  • Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the leaked tapes are fake, and he won't step down.
    Jim Fouts Facebook page

Warren residents and their elected officials are sharply divided in their opinions about the fate of the city’s longtime mayor, Jim Fouts.

That was on display at heated and sometimes wild city council meeting Tuesday night.

Leaked audio tapes seem to show Fouts mocking and degrading African Americans, disabled people, and others.

But many people defended Fouts, who claims the tapes are fakes concocted by his political enemies.

Warren resident John Renaud said the timing and nature of the anonymous leaks to media should raise suspicion.

“We all know that with technology today, tapes can be manipulated,” Renaud said, adding: “Where is the person who made these tapes?”

Renaud and others believe that Fouts is being set up by political rivals, led by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

Hackel says he did release one tape recorded by a disgruntled Warren city employee, who wants to remain anonymous because of retribution fears. He calls Fouts’ allegations of faked tapes “incredible.”

Other Warren residents called for Fouts to resign, and urged the Council to use what powers it has to investigate and pressure Fouts out of office.

“When a mayor has lost respect for his citizens, I have lost respect for him,” said Marlene Dubiel. “And I feel there’s so much going on with this…just step down. It’s time.”

Fouts did not attend the meeting, but has said he won’t resign.

The Council voted down a resolution that asked Fouts to submit to polygraph and voice recognition tests. But it passed one asking Fouts to request a police investigation into the “accuracy and source” of the audio tapes, and “consider resignation” if they are authenticated.

The Council cannot force Fouts to do any of these things, or step down. A citizen-led recall is possible, but not until next year, under Michigan law. Fouts was re-elected in 2015 with about 85% of the vote.

Tags: 
james fouts
Warren

Related Content

Corruption, scandal, leaked tapes: What the heck is going on in Macomb County?

By Jan 17, 2017
From left to right: Macomb County County Executive Mark Hackel, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller
From left to right: Macomb County government, City of Warren, GOP.gov

Metro Detroit's infamous Macomb County might be "the most politically craziest county in Michigan, if not the planet."

Metro Detroit's "Big Four" talk Fouts, infrastructure, transit

By Jan 17, 2017
The Big 4 on the big screen at Cobo Center. Left to right: Mark Hackel, L. Brooks Patterson, Mike Duggan, and Warren Evans.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Metro Detroit’s “Big Four” had their annual public gathering at Detroit’s auto show today.

The four leaders are the Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb county executives, and Detroit’s mayor. It’s usually a mostly feel-good conversation about regional cooperation.

And indeed, they did talk about that and a range of other issues. But the leaders also couldn’t avoid the topic of the hour: Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.

Leaked audio tapes seem to show Fouts making incredibly degrading comments about African-Americans and disabled people, among others.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts refuses to resign over audiotapes, despite Democrats requests

By Jan 17, 2017
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the leaked tapes are fake, and he won't step down.
Jim Fouts Facebook page

“I will not resign,” says Warren Mayor Jim Fouts on Facebook this morning, just an hour after several Democrats – including Congressman Sander Levin, D-MI, – called on Fouts to quit over racist, sexist audio tapes that are allegedly of Fouts.

Here's his Facebook post: