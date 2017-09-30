WUOMFM

Water activists gather in Flint

By 31 minutes ago
  • Activists gather at Flint's Woodside Church
    Activists gather at Flint's Woodside Church
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A couple hundred Michigan water activists gathered in Flint this weekend.

They represent a variety of different groups, from water rights activists in Detroit and Flint to groups opposed to corporations bottling and selling Michigan water.

Conferences speakers included representatives of the Council of Canadians, Flint Democracy Defense League and the Detroit People’s Water Board

Organizer Peggy Case, president of Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, says the groups share similar concerns.

“We called the conference “Water is Life',” says Case. “It has to be accessible to everybody.”

Case says organizers hope the conference will lead to greater collaboration between different water groups in the future.

Tags: 
nestle
Flint water crisis
coalition for clean water

Related Content

State tells Nestle to review pumping impact on Michigan wetlands

By Jul 28, 2017
bottle of water
Wilson Hui / Flickr / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of groundwater annually would impact local wetlands, streams and natural springs.

Study: Fetal deaths spiked 58%, fertility dropped during Flint water crisis

By & Sep 21, 2017
pregnancy test
Fred Jala / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Researchers from the University of Kansas and West Virginia University say lead-contaminated water in Flint may be linked to lower fertility rates and higher fetal death rates in the city.

The researchers compared the birth and death certificates in Flint to more than a dozen other comparable Michigan cities, like Detroit, before and after the city's water switch in April 2014.

Ann Arbor water bills might increase. Here's why.

By Michael Schramm Oct 4, 2016
water faucet
Laura Nawrocik / Flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Ann Arbor residents might see an increase in their water bills over the next few years to fund a project that will help continue disinfecting and filtering water. 

In conjunction with Ann Arbor's capital improvement plan, the city will recommend replacing pre-treatment basins, which help disinfect, filter and soften drinking water.