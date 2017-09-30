Water activists gather in Flint

A couple hundred Michigan water activists gathered in Flint this weekend.

They represent a variety of different groups, from water rights activists in Detroit and Flint to groups opposed to corporations bottling and selling Michigan water.

Conferences speakers included representatives of the Council of Canadians, Flint Democracy Defense League and the Detroit People’s Water Board.

Organizer Peggy Case, president of Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, says the groups share similar concerns.

“We called the conference “Water is Life',” says Case. “It has to be accessible to everybody.”

Case says organizers hope the conference will lead to greater collaboration between different water groups in the future.