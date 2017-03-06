WUOMFM

Water infrastructure & environmental justice summits this week in Flint

By 1 hour ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Hundreds of experts and vendors will be in Flint this week to talk about the nation’s problems with aging municipal water systems.  

Gov. Rick Snyder and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will open the three-day Flint Water Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday.   

Flint’s lead tainted water crisis has raised awareness of problems in municipal water systems around the world.

Bryce Feighner is the director the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance division.   He says more than 300 experts and vendors, some from as far away as the Netherlands, will spend time at the conference discussing the problems and possible solutions. The public will also have an opportunity to learn more at the conference.

“I’m hoping for the general public to have a better awareness of their own plumbing systems  and their own water systems, and what they can do to protect their own public health,” says Feighner.

Feighner says in addition to discussing how to fix the problem, attendees will also discuss how to pay for it.

Replacing more than 20,000 aging lead and galvanized service lines in Flint is going to cost tens of millions of dollars. 

Later this week, the city of Flint will hold a special "environmental justice summit."

Pamela Pugh is the chief public health advisor to Flint’s mayor. She says the two-day conference will look for ways to include “communities of color” and “low income communities” in decisions they’ve previously been excluded from.

“We are going to help the community to come up with a vision and some strategic goals that we can work toward,” says Pugh.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission recently cited “structural racism” as a contributing factor to the Flint Water Crisis. 

Tags: 
environmental justice
water infrastructure
Flint water crisis

Related Content

Flint: More corrosion control studies on water needed

By Mar 4, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Mayor Karen Weaver has told the Environmental Protection Agency that more corrosion control studies have to be done and Flint will need more than two years before the city can begin to supply its own water.

The Flint Journal reports  that the plan and a letter from Weaver were filed Wednesday with the EPA.

Extensive work, including chemical mixing and filtration, also is needed at the city's water treatment plant.

Flint water customers start paying more for water this month

By Mar 1, 2017
Downtown Flint.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Starting today, people in Flint will be paying more for their tap water.     

That’s because it’s no longer being subsidized by the state. The move comes as many Flint residents fear and complain that their tap water is still not safe to drink.

State credits end this week on Flint water bills

By Feb 26, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

This week, Flint residents will lose a state subsidy on their monthly water bills.

The state has spent more than $40 million subsidizing Flint’s water bills, as part of the response to the city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis. However, the governor’s office says the credits are ending this month because Flint’s water quality is improving.

Governor's office close to finalizing bills to create Michigan's own 'lead/copper rule'

By Feb 20, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Nearly a year after Governor Snyder first proposed it, a package of bills addressing lead in Michigan’s drinking water should soon be in the hands of state lawmakers.

Gov. Rick Snyder has repeatedly faulted the federal lead/copper rule and how it’s been interpreted for helping to create Flint’s lead tainted tap water crisis.