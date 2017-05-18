WUOMFM

Wayne County sheriff orders staff to deny ICE requests

By & 1 hour ago
  • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers
    Kit Johnson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A Wayne County sheriff is urging his staff to deny detainer requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to an April 28 memo obtained by The Detroit News, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon ordered staffers to deny any ICE requests to turn over immigrant inmates without an order signed by a judge or magistrate.

More from the sheriff's memo:

“Recent court decisions have raised Constitutional concerns regarding the enforcement of Immigration Detainer — Notice of Action (IDNA). As such, effective immediately members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office shall not honor any IDNAs from (ICE), unless one of the following conditions is met: Written Judicial Determination of Probable Cause ... or a warrant from a Judicial Officer. Unless one of the two above conditions are met, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will not honor IDNAs, and members shall not extend custody of an individual (inmate) beyond the original booking and detention periods of the original charge and bail."

Detainer requests are usually issued by ICE when agents think an inmate might be violating immigration laws. Agents ask local police to hold accused inmates, to allow ICE to take them into federal custody.

Detroit ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls says he's delaying any comments about the memo "until we've had a chance to fully review the (Wayne County) policy."

Tags: 
us immigration and customs enforcement
wayne county

Related Content

Community rallies against deportation of Ann Arbor dad

By & Catherine Shaffer Apr 28, 2017
A rally in support of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo at Bach Elementary School
Catherine Shaffer

Supporters of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo rallied at Ann Arbor's Bach Elementary School today to protest his deportation. Sanchez-Ronquillo has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since April 19. He is married with two children in Ann Arbor schools, and is the primary breadwinner for the family.

Sanchez-Ronquillo has been fighting to remain in the U.S. since a 2012 court order for his removal. He was detained during what his family thought was a routine immigration check-in. 

Too few immigration judges, too many detainees: “The system as it is right now is not sustainable"

By Mar 30, 2017
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers
Kit Johnson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been picking up undocumented people, but processing their cases is hitting a bottleneck.

There are not enough immigration judges to handle the additional caseload.

State asks schools to be prepared for immigration agents

By Apr 3, 2017
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The state departments of education and civil rights are asking school administrators to be prepared if immigration authorities arrive at their doors.

Agustin Arbulu is the director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Right now, immigration authorities don’t go to schools. But Arbulu says school officials should know their rights and responsibilities, and be ready to answer parents’ questions.