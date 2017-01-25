WUOMFM

"We Live Here," a new documentary from State of Opportunity

By Emma Winowiecki 36 minutes ago
  • Noble Elementary-Middle School is one of 186 schools identified by the state as "priority schools."
    Noble Elementary-Middle School is one of 186 schools identified by the state as "priority schools."
    Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

A neighborhood school used to be the center of a everything. You sent your kids there, you had community meetings there, you went there to vote.

So, what happens to a neighborhood—and the kids who live there—when a school closes? 

We Live Here is a new documentary from State of Opportunity that investigates how massive schools closures in Detroit have affected students and neighborhoods.

School districts around the country have closed an unprecedented number of schools since 2000, the majority serving mostly poor students of color. Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia all saw closures.

But no city closed more schools during that time than Detroit.

Now, with dozens more schools around Michigan potentially on the chopping block, it's more important than ever to understand the potential consequences of those closings.  

Tags: 
We Live Here
detroit public schools
neighborhood schools
school closures

Related Content

Detroit joins "right to read" lawsuit against city schools, state

By Jan 21, 2017
flickr.com

The city of Detroit is signing onto a federal lawsuit that claims many Detroit students are being denied a fundamental “right to read.”

Activists and pro bono legal groups filed the suit last September, with support from groups like the American Federation of Teachers.

But now the city of Detroit is also jumping on board. City lawyers filed an amicus brief this week.

For the first time since 2009, Detroit has a (mostly) empowered school board

By Jan 12, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

New Detroit school board members officially took office Wednesday night.

It’s the first time the district has had a true school board since a series of emergency managers took over in 2009.

The district is in much better financial shape after a state-sponsored aid package passed in June. In fact, it currently has a budget surplus.

But it faces a number of chronic problems, including 264 vacant teaching positions. 163 are now being staffed by substitutes, interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather told board members.

State: 38 schools at risk of closure, 79 schools taken off priority list

By Jan 20, 2017
bottom of chalkboard, with an eraser and chalk sitting on the ledge
user alkruse24 / Flickr

The Michigan Department of Education released the state’s School Score Cards and the “Top to Bottom” list today. The Top to Bottom list is used by the School Reform Office to identify low-performing schools.

The “Priority List” is made up of the lowest-performing five percent of schools in the state, and schools that were previously in the five percent and haven’t improved enough to get off the list.  Schools on the list for three years could be subject to closure.