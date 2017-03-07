WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

We used to talk to the person in line behind us. Now we look at our phones.

By 16 minutes ago

 

What’s the first thing you do when you’re waiting at the post office or a bus stop?

Likely, you whip out your smart phone. That's according to Daniel Kruger, a scientist with the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan.

Kruger designed an observational study to explore what people do in their down time. He found that most people start using their phones within 10 seconds of waiting. Within 20 seconds, 80% of people are typing, swiping, or scrolling.

Smartphones captivate a lot of human down time, said Kruger
Credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/claudio_alvarado/15597292482/

Kruger described this phenomenon as evidence of a change in how humans interact with their “virtual worlds.” It’s possible that the more people engage in those social connections that exist online, Kruger said, the less time people spend connecting with those in their immediate environment. Rather than getting to know the barista or the barber, folks are checking their email or their Instagram.

Kruger wonders about young people who are growing up in today’s smartphone-saturated world.

“What happens when they actually have to talk to a stranger in real-life social space? Are they going to be able to carry on appropriate social interactions? Are they going to be limited just to the friends that they have in their virtual social network?”

"Carve out some time for real life interactions, for some social space, for meeting and talking to strangers."

For many, it’s increasingly hard to imagine what life was like before cell phones ate up so much of our down time. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, Kruger said. Ultimately, he recommends balance.

“Carve out some time for real life interactions, for some social space, for meeting and talking to strangers,” Kruger said, “so we don’t lose that human connection.”

Hear more about how cell phones have changed the waiting game, including evidence that points to a difference between how men and women engage with this technology, in our interview above.

 (Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
smart phone
technology

Related Content

Study says smart phones may worsen depression

By Aug 26, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A new study suggests, if you are depressed don’t pick up your smart phone.

Michigan State University's Prabu David, the dean of the college of Communication Arts and Sciences, was part of a team of researchers who studied common uses of smart phones, including as a way to alleviate feelings of sadness or depression.

Writer imagines future consumed by technology, warns us to "put the brakes on"

By Dec 8, 2016
Peter Kudlacz / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

If you wandered past any landmarks or took a stroll through a public park this summer, you may have noticed a lot more foot traffic than usual. But instead of walking and talking together, these large groups of new guests basically just sit around and stare at their smartphones. 

Yes, "Pokémon GO" players are everywhere.

For many, the game has become a core part of day-to-day life. 

Alexander Weinstein's new book of short stories takes the idea to the extreme, exploring a future full of dangerously immersive virtual reality games. 

MSU researcher looks to biological evolution for clues to improve artificial intelligence

By Jan 3, 2017
This is HAL 9000, antagonist in the novel (and film) 2001: A Space Odyssey. Hintze said HAL is an "expert system" that's likely a type 1 machine, or poorly designed type 2, that compares a collection of rules and statements with the environment.
Erin Williamson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

What could artificial intelligence (AI) mean for us in the future? And when might intelligent machines and technology be at a point where they become an integral part of our lives?

Those are the questions that Michigan State University researcher Arend Hintze explores.

He's an assistant professor of Integrative Biology and Computer Science and Engineering, and he runs the Hintze Lab, where they research the evolution of natural and artificial intelligence.