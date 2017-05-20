WUOMFM

Week in Review: Campus free speech bills and another jail project delay

By & 1 minute ago
  • student protestor
    Corey Oakley / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The state Senate Judiciary Committee this week heard testimony on campus free speech legislation. This comes on the heels of some high profile cases in which appearances by controversial speakers were derailed by campus protests. This Week in Review, Michigan Radio Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss whether campus free speech legislation is necessary.

They also look at legislation that would limit when a state administrative rule can be stricter than a federal rule, new projections that show there's less money than anticipated heading to the state's general fund, and another delay in the completion of an unfinished jail in downtown Detroit.

Tags: 
week in review
campus free speech
regulations
Wayne County jail
2017 state budget

Committee hearing held on campus free speech legislation

By Virginia Gordan May 18, 2017
Jayel Aheram / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS HTTP://MICHRAD.IO/1LXRDJM

The Senate Judiciary Committee took testimony this week on recently introduced campus free speech legislation.

The legislation would require Michigan's public colleges and universities to adopt a policy on free expression that includes, at a minimum, 12 statements spelled out in the act.

One required provision of the policy would be the mandatory expulsion or one year suspension of  a student who has twice been found responsible for infringing on the expressive rights of others.

House passes legislation to keep state rules from exceeding federal rules

By May 18, 2017
The Michigan state capitol building
Thetoad / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Controversial legislation on state regulatory rules is making its way through the Legislature.

The House approved a bill Thursday to prevent the state from being tougher on things like environmental and workplace safety than the federal government.

Proponents of the legislation, say less regulation is the way to go and a federal standard is enough regulation for the state.

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard supported similar legislation that failed in the Senate last year, and again voted in favor.

GOP leaders still focused on teacher pensions after revenues revised

By May 16, 2017
State capitol building in Lansing
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio file photo

Republican legislative leaders remain committed to closing the pension system to new teachers and instead giving them a 401(k) after getting mixed news about tax revenues.

Political roundup: An ugly revenue projection, teacher pensions, and GOP reversal on regulations

By 21 hours ago
Michigan Legislature
Michigan Municipal League

The State of Michigan received some good news and some bad news this week. Projections show income tax revenue over the next couple of years will likely be less than expected: around $300 million less for the state’s general fund.

But the sales tax-based School Aid Fund is projected to bring in more than expected – about $340 million more.

Wayne County looking into Dan Gilbert's jail site proposal

By Bryce Huffman Feb 13, 2017
The incomplete Wayne County jail.
Wayne County

Plans for Wayne County's unfinished jail site in Detroit could get scrapped if the county accepts a proposal from billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert.

The county is considering Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures' offer to build a jail at a new location in Detroit. In exchange, Gilbert would get the current jail site.

He and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores hope to put a Major League Soccer stadium there.