WUOMFM

Week in Review: MSU says 'no' to white supremacist group and a drone makes a prison yard drop

By & 37 seconds ago
  • Michigan State University sign
    MSU

This week, Michigan State University denied a request from a white supremacist group to rent space on campus. The university said it denied the request due to safety concerns following the violence that broke out last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. This Week and Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether this could lead to some legal ramifications for MSU when it comes to free speech.

They also discuss a proposal that would revamp the way the state draws its district lines, the first official candidate for the next state attorney general, and an incident at an Ionia correctional facility this week that has some lawmakers pushing for a law about drones and prisons.

Michigan State University
Board of State Canvassers
gerrymandering
State Attorney General
Election 2018
drones
prisons

MSU rejects white supremacist group's request to visit campus

By Aug 17, 2017
V@s / flickr

Michigan State University has denied a request from the National Policy Institute to rent space on campus in September.

NPI is headed by Richard Spencer, a well-known white supremacist who self-identifies as a white nationalist.

In a statement, MSU said: 

Number of "hate groups" found in Michigan increases in recent years, according to the SPLC

By & 18 hours ago
SPLC's "Hate Map" shows 28 hate groups in Michigan.
SPLC / screen grab

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists 28 "hate groups" in Michigan for the year 2016.

The year before, the SPLC listed 19 in the state.

Hate groups peaked in Michigan in 2010 when the SPLC listed 35 in the state. That peak coincided with a national peak in hate group activity as well - the numbers then fell before rising again.

More from the SPLC:

Will voters overcome their politicians?

By Aug 18, 2017
Jack Lessenberry logo

For months, a dedicated group of citizens calling themselves Voters, not Politicians, has struggled to come up with a way to give control of drawing legislative districts back to the people. The idea is to ensure fair, sensible and competitive representation to everyone.

That may sound like arcane political science babble, but it is not. Most of us are being effectively denied choices because of gross partisan gerrymandering done to ensure continuous Republican control of government.

Civil rights attorney announces candidacy for state attorney general

By Aug 15, 2017
Dana Nessel, wearing blue, speaks into a microphone.
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

A civil rights attorney announced her run for state Attorney General today.

Dana Nessel was an attorney for a same sex couple whose case went on to be part of the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.

More recently, the Democrat is part of a task force with the Wayne County prosecutor’s office to investigate hate crimes against the LGBT community.

Nessel is a former prosecuting attorney. She says she isn’t worried about only being viewed as the LGBT candidate.