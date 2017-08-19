Week in Review: MSU says 'no' to white supremacist group and a drone makes a prison yard drop

Listen to the conversation.

This week, Michigan State University denied a request from a white supremacist group to rent space on campus. The university said it denied the request due to safety concerns following the violence that broke out last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. This Week and Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether this could lead to some legal ramifications for MSU when it comes to free speech.

They also discuss a proposal that would revamp the way the state draws its district lines, the first official candidate for the next state attorney general, and an incident at an Ionia correctional facility this week that has some lawmakers pushing for a law about drones and prisons.