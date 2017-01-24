WUOMFM
What happens to ongoing federal investigations, lawsuits during change in administrations?

  • Barbara McQuade, a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, was appointed by President Obama as the U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan in 2010.
    Courtesy of the University of Michigan Law School

Barbara McQuade is the first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. She was appointed by former President Obama in 2010.

But a new administration means a new U.S. attorney.

There are so many questions to be answered: Who will President Donald Trump choose? What happens to ongoing federal investigations and lawsuits during a change in administrations?

Wayne State University law professor Peter Henning joined Stateside to help answer some of those questions. Henning served in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, where he investigated and prosecuted bank fraud.

Listen to the full interview above to hear how the discrimination suit against the city of Eastpointe, which claims the city violates the Voting Rights Act, will be affected by the change and why Michigan's Eastern District is so important.

