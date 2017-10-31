WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

When it comes to spending campaign donations, state legislators are on the honor system

By 1 hour ago

State Sen. Jim Marleau, R-Lake Orion.
Credit HTTP://WWW.SENATORJIMMARLEAU.COM/

It is against the law in Michigan for anyone who holds political office to use campaign funds to pay personal expenses.

That said, it can be challenging to figure out if this is happening when elected officials use campaign money to pay off credit card balances, and then skimp on the details.

Such is the case with Sen. Jim Marleau, R-Lake Orion, as outlined in a front-page story by Detroit Free Press reporter Paul Egan.

Listen above for Egan's full conversation with Stateside's Cynthia Canty, or read a highlight below.

On how Senator is an "outlier" (though not alone) in the Michigan legislature 

“First of all, he’s term limited, so he has no election to spend money on in terms of advertising or anything like that," Egan said. "He gets a lot of donations, he’s on some important committees, he spends a lot of money, and he charges his credit card bills to his campaign committee and gives very little detail." 

What we do (and don't) know about how campaign money was spent

"Since he became a senator, he’s charged about $114,000 in credit card bills to his campaign fund, and of that amount, about $65,000 was un-itemized. And even where the charges are itemized, it can be very general – you know a one-word comment like, ‘supplies,’ for example.”

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
campaign finance
Michigan Legislature
transparency

Related Content

State lawmaker faces questions about campaign fund

By Oct 30, 2017
http://www.senatorjimmarleau.com/

A state lawmaker could be in trouble for failing to explain thousands of dollars in expenditures by his campaign committee.

The Detroit Free Press reports that state Sen. Jim Marleau, R-Lake Orion, used his campaign fund to pay $114,000 on his personal credit card. Filings by his campaign committee often did not provide details on what the cards were used for.

Week in Review: Campaign finance rules and union bargaining limits

By & Sep 23, 2017
hundred dollar bills
Pictures of Money / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed off on legislation that expands campaign donation limits for certain types of donors. Moreover, the "Citizens United" bills let politicians solicit money on behalf of political action committees. This Week in Review, Michigan Radio Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry try and read between the lines.

Watchdog: New campaign finance law makes it harder to trace political donations

By Sep 20, 2017
PICTURES OF MONEY / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Republicans in Lansing hit the gas pedal to pass legislation that could greatly increase corporate and special interest spending on political campaigns. The legislation sailed through the Senate last week and cleared the House Tuesday.

Today, Governor Snyder signed that legislation into law.