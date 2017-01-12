WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

When Macy’s, K-Mart, Sears stores close, what are the ripple effects?

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • Macy's, Kmart, and Sears have closed hundreds of stores across the country, including many in Michigan.
    Macy's, Kmart, and Sears have closed hundreds of stores across the country, including many in Michigan.
    Nicholas Eckhart / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The holiday decorations have barely been taken down when a harsh verdict was passed on the holiday shopping season.

Macy's announced it's closing 68 stores. Here in Michigan, that means Macy's stores in Lansing, Battle Creek, Harper Woods, and Westland.

Then we learned Sears is closing 150 of its Kmart and Sears stores, with 10 of them based in Michigan, including the very first Kmart located in Garden City.

And Walmart says it's cutting hundreds of jobs by month's end. The affected workers are at its headquarters and regional personnel that support its stores, mainly in HR.

It seems like tough times for brick and mortar retailers. 

Patricia Huddleston is a professor of retailing at Michigan State University, and she joined Stateside to talk about what these moves mean for consumers and the retail shopping industry.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about how our shopping habits are evolving and what the future holds for department stores. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan retailers
online shopping

Related Content

Meijer makes shopping easier, cheaper for plus-size customers

By Nov 10, 2016
There will no longer be any plus-size clothes departments at Meijer stores.
Mike Kalasnik / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

For the many American women who wear a plus-size, shopping for clothes can be an unhappy experience. The plus-size clothing is in a separate department, which leads some shoppers to feel singled out, and prices for plus-sizes can be higher than standard sized clothing.

State falsely penalizes thousands for unemployment benefits fraud. Now victims want their money back

By Jan 11, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A report from the state auditor general says Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency isn't doing enough to collect the delinquent taxes from employers.   

In 2013, after the state began using an automated system to identify cases of unemployment insurance fraud, more than 20,000 people were wrongfully accused, with an error rate of 93%. Staff at the agency have since moved away from the automated system, and the director has been reassigned to work on special projects.

For those who were targeted by the faulty computer system, however, changes at the agency may offer little consolation.

Why we need to stop thinking beer is just for men

By Jan 10, 2017
Ginger Johnson, the founder of Women Enjoying Beer, and the author of the book "How to Market Beer to Women: Don't Sell Me A Pink Hammer"
Courtesy of Ginger Johnson

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Do women drink beer? It's a dumb question to be sure, but watching any random assortment of beer commercials, one might start to wonder. After all, the vast majority of beer marketing revolves around men: men watching football, men laughing at jokes, men saying "whassup."

To Ginger Johnson, the founder of Women Enjoying Beer, and the author of the book How to Market Beer to Women: Don't Sell Me A Pink Hammerthe tendency of beer marketing to ignore women is not only insulting. It's also a bad business strategy.

In face of foreign competition, Michigan agency tries to save jobs by helping small manufacturers

By Jan 9, 2017
The realities of a world economy aren't just being felt at big companies like General Motors or Ford. Small businesses are feeling the strain of foreign competition.
earl53 / Morguefile

The Next Idea

The realities of a world economy aren't just being felt at big companies like General Motors or Ford. Small businesses are feeling the strain of foreign competition.

Our latest contributor to The Next Idea is directing a federal program aimed at helping small local businesses adjust to that foreign competition.