WUOMFM
Related Program: 
It's Just Politics

Whitmer "first" to jump into Michigan's 2018 race for Governor

By & 15 minutes ago
Related Program: 
It's Just Politics

The new president, Congress and state Legislature still haven’t been sworn in but Campaign 2018 is already underway.

Former state Senator Gretchen Whitmer is the “first” candidate to launch a 2018 campaign for governor of Michigan. Whitmer is a Democrat who spent more than a dozen years in the state Legislature before being term-limited out in 2014.

“I think we can’t wait… we’ve got a lot of different issues and I think it’s really going to be important to get around the state to meet with people to make sure that the platform is - has been - robustly debated and that we engage with people all across the state and I’m excited,” Whitmer told It’s Just Politics.

There was lots of breathless coverage about Whitmer being the first to throw her hat in the ring. And that led some to say it’s just too soon to start the campaign for 2018 when we’re barely past Election 2016.

But, it’s not as simple as that.

It's Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

Whitmer arguably needed to jump into the race in order to be able to do the things that other candidates - who haven’t announced yet - are already doing. Whitmer announced now because she is lacking something that many others aren’t: a campaign committee.

It’s no secret in Michigan political circles that Congressman Dan Kildee on the Democratic side, and, on the Republican side, state Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley are eyeing the race to be the one to replace Governor Rick Snyder once he’s retired by term limits.

Kildee, Schuette, and Calley already have campaign committees and are running with bank accounts of more than half a million dollars. Whitmer dissolved hers when she left office.

State law says if you are fundraising, collecting checks, and spending money, you’d better have a campaign committee. So, Whitmer needs a campaign committee if she’s going to start building a war chest, and she can’t wait if others are already out there collecting donations (even if it’s under the guise of their current offices).

As current officeholders, Kildee, Schuette, and Calley also have platforms to engage in making their positions known on the issues of the day.  Whitmer doesn’t have much of a reason to be listened to or heard except as a private citizen with some political experience.

As an announced candidate, Whitmer now becomes one of the “usual suspects” who are rounded up and questioned by the media and others on current political issues and controversies.

It’s an irony: Whitmer had to be “first” in the race in order to keep up with the people who are already in.

So, saying Whitmer is “first” in the field is a literal truth that is also misleading. 

Tags: 
It's Just Politics
gretchen whitmer
brian calley
Dan Kildee
Bill Schuette
Election 2018

Related Content

A look at priorities for Gov. Snyder’s final 2 years in office

By Jan 2, 2017
State Capitol
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

It is now a new year. With the State House and Senate adjourned until Jan. 11, it's time to get our bearings on what’s likely to be bubbling away on Lansing’s front burner this year.

Michigan Radio’s It’s Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta joined Stateside to discuss.

Michigan electors vote today for president

By & Dec 19, 2016

A lot of attention is being paid today to the usually almost-anonymous job of being a presidential elector.

This afternoon at the state Capitol, in the state Senate chamber, Michigan’s 16 votes for president will be cast by presidential electors - one vote for every congressional district in the state, plus two at-large electors.

It’s a little-noted honor to be an elector. Typically, it’s held for party stalwarts looking to be a footnote to history.

Republican majority in Lansing gears up for final days of lame duck

By & Dec 12, 2016

There’s one more week of “lame duck” in Lansing as the Michigan Legislature wraps up its 2015-2016 session.

Lame duck - the period between the November election and the end of the year - is when the going gets weird in Lansing.

Federal judge orders Michigan presidential recount to begin at noon

By & Dec 5, 2016

The largest vote recount in Michigan’s history has been ordered to begin this afternoon at noon.

Very early this morning, federal judge Mark Goldsmith ordered the state to, “cease any delay in the commencement of the recount of the presidential vote cast in Michigan as of noon…”

An unprecedented presidential recount in Michigan

By & Nov 28, 2016

This afternoon, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers will, in all likelihood, certify the results of the November 8th election - bringing Campaign 2016 to an official close and opening the door to Recount 2016.

Unprecedented

Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are about to become the center of the U.S. political universe as the Green Party and its presidential candidate, Dr. Jill Stein, try to upset the order of things and make elections officials in those three states go back and check their work.