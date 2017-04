Stateside's conversation with Dr. Shervin Assari, a research investigator of Psychiatry and Public Health at the University of Michigan.

In every country in the world, women are more likely than men to experience more stress, chronic disease, anxiety and be victims of violence. Yet, women live longer than men. Why?

Dr. Shervin Assari is a research investigator of Psychiatry and Public Health at the University of Michigan. He spoke to Stateside about the societal and biological differences in men and women that can result in longer lives for women.

