Women's convention will include workshop on Flint and Detroit water issues

More than 3,000 progressive activists are expected to be in Detroit later this month for the Women’s Convention.

Many of them will receive an education on Flint’s and Detroit’s water issues.

Groups from Flint and Detroit plan to host a workshop for conventioneers on the eve of the weekend-long event.

“We’re going to be educating these young women that are coming from all over the country, that are concerned about the direction of the nation, to educate them on the water issue that we believe is key to where the country is going,” said Monica Lewis-Patrick, the president of the group We the People of Detroit.

The workshop will focus on water safety, holding governments accountable, and insuring people have access to water they can afford.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is among the featured speakers during the three-day convention in Detroit.