WUOMFM

Women's convention will include workshop on Flint and Detroit water issues

By 49 seconds ago
  • group of activists
    "As fewer people are able to pay for their water, it’s going to create an increase in cost for those that can pay," said Monica Lewis-Patrick, president of We the People of Detroit.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

More than 3,000 progressive activists are expected to be in Detroit later this month for the Women’s Convention.

Many of them will receive an education on Flint’s and Detroit’s water issues.

Groups from Flint and Detroit plan to host a workshop for  conventioneers on the eve of the weekend-long event.

“We’re going to be educating these young women that are coming from all over the country, that are concerned about the direction of the nation, to educate them on the water issue that we believe is key to where the country is going,” said Monica Lewis-Patrick, the president of  the group We the People of Detroit.

The workshop will focus on water safety, holding governments accountable, and insuring people have access to water they can afford.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is among the featured speakers during the three-day convention in Detroit. 

Tags: 
we the people of detroit
Flint water crisis
women's convention
Bernie Sanders

Related Content

Protesters say Gov. Snyder should be "arrested"

By Jan 8, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A group of protesters angry at Governor Rick Snyder gathered in front of Flint city hall Friday.

People holding signs saying “Fire Rick Snyder” and “Arrest Snyder,” along with one protester wearing a giant Rick Snyder papier-mache head and prison stripes, made their displeasure with Michigan’s governor clear. 

Monica Lewis-Patrick with We The People of Detroit says she believes something criminal has happened with Flint water.  But she says the problem is deeper.

So, the state says Flint water crisis did NOT hurt pregnancy outcomes. Now what?

By Oct 10, 2017
Alex Pasarelu

The state health department says it found no significant increases in stillbirths or infant mortality in Flint, following the city's water crisis.