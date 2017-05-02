Workplace culture of “slights and indignities” makes it hard to prevent sexual harassment

Stateside's conversation with Lilia Cortina, professor of psychology and women's studies at the University of Michigan.

The fallout from the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News continues as co-president Bill Shine is the latest to leave the network.

Although Shine has not himself been accused of harassment, a growing number of women at Fox News claim he was quite aware of the inappropriate behavior against them and did nothing to address their concerns.

This dismissive attitude by a top executive doesn't surprise Lilia Cortina. She's a professor of psychology and women's studies at the University of Michigan. She has found that even though more and more workplaces have ways to report sexual harassment, women don't use them.

