Stateside

A youth mentor changed his life. Now he’s paying it forward.

  • "My grandmother always told me I was smart, and so I believed it. And so by the time she left, being smart and doing good in school was something that Shawn just did," Blanchard said.
If anyone seemed destined for a life that would either end in a drug deal gone bad or in prison, it would probably be Shawn Blanchard.

Everything in his life pointed him down that path, beginning with the fact that he was born with crack cocaine in his system.

Instead, Blanchard is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where he majored in math and economics. He’s also a graduate of Wayne State University’s Law School.

His memoir is titled How ‘Bout That for a 'Crack Baby.'

In our conversation above, Blanchard tells us about his life and how he went from a teenage drug dealer to successful businessman, author and mentor.

This segment originally aired on Nov. 15, 2016.

