WUOMFM

Despite political setback in the Thumb, growth in Michigan wind energy expected to continue

By Nick Wallace 12 minutes ago
  • A wind turbine above a barn
    One of the 475 turbines in Huron County, where voters recently rejected proposals to construct two new wind farms.
    jettajet / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The state of Michigan’s renewable energy mandate requires energy providers to supply 15% of electricity from renewable sources by 2022. So far, all of Michigan’s providers are on track to meet that goal.

Wind energy has been a big part of that success. In Michigan’s Thumb, which includes Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac Counties, wind farms have become a part of the landscape.

But wind energy is also facing resistance in that part of the state. In early May, voters in Huron County, where there are 475 wind turbines in operation, rejected proposals to allow the development of two new wind farms.

That represents a setback to wind energy in Michigan, but not a fatal blow, said Skip Pruss,

Pruss served as Michigan's chief energy officer during the Granholm administration and is a co-founder of 5-Lakes Energy, a clean energy consulting firm. He told Stateside that while residents of the Thumb are suffering from “turbine fatigue,” other areas of the state may be more amenable to new wind farm development.

“We have Gratiot County, for instance, which has almost as many turbines as Huron County,” he said. “But in that community, there’s very little opposition to wind. Indeed, county officials, local townships are inviting more wind projects into that area.”

One explanation for the warmer attitudes toward wind farms in Gratiot County may be economic. While Huron County has a substantial tourism industry and shorefront property where nice views are a valuable resource, Gratiot County’s economy is largely agricultural.

Pruss said that farmers in Gratiot County appreciate the reliable, long-term income provided by wind farm leases on their land.  

Going forward, there are reasons to expect growth in Michigan’s wind energy industry to continue.

The state’s largest energy provider recently announced that it will cut carbon emissions 80% by 2050, largely by replacing coal plants with natural gas, wind, and solar.

Meanwhile, major employers, including Dow Chemical and General Motors, have made pledges to cut carbon emissions by using renewable energy to power their plants and offices.

One reason those companies are interested in renewable energy is simple financial math. Wind energy is now cheaper than coal, and improvements in turbine technology means prices should continue to fall.

According to Pruss, those same improvements should help the state meet rising demand, even if voters in other shoreline communities follow Huron County’s lead. More efficient turbines will enable the development of wind farms in less-windy parts of the state.

“Large areas of central Michigan are candidates now for utility-scale wind projects,” Pruss said.

Listen to our full interview with Skip Pruss above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
wind turbines
huron county
Gratiot County

Related Content

DTE will 'refocus' future wind energy plans after Huron County voters reject more turbines

By May 3, 2017
wind turbines
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

DTE is looking to focus its wind energy development beyond Huron County after voters there rejected proposals to expand the number of wind turbines in their county.

Huron County has more wind turbines that any other county in Michigan. That's thanks to the favorable winds that make that part of the Thumb ideal for wind energy projects.  

But on Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly rejected two proposals to add dozens more. One of the proposals would have let DTE erect up to 70 additional wind turbines.

Voters approve funding for schools, reject wind farms

By May 3, 2017
people in voting booths
Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

On May 2 Ann Arbor voters approved a new millage that will be used to renovate the city's public schools. The millage will raise more than $200 million over 10 years. The majority of the money will be used to repair infrastructure on all 32 of the city's school buildings. The rest will be used for playgrounds, athletic facilities and additional classroom space.

More than 70% of voters in Ypsilanti approved the Ypsilanti Community School's operating millage proposal. It will provide about $9 million annually, which the school district can use for employee salaries and curriculum.

Two groups file lawsuit over a Lake Erie wind turbine

By Julie Grant Apr 4, 2017
Wind turbine
Ken Whytock / Flickr

Two birding groups have filed suit to block the Ohio National Guard from building a commercial-scale wind turbine along the shore of western Lake Erie.

The American Bird Conservancy and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory of Ohio filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington. They say the Ohio Air National Guard’s wind turbine project at Camp Perry, less than a mile from the Lake Erie shoreline, has already violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental regulations.

This is what it sounds like inside Michigan's largest wind farm

By Nov 26, 2013
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The Gratiot County Wind Farm has 133 wind turbines scattered over more than 30,000 acres. It's the largest wind farm in Michigan. Each 1.6 megawatt wind turbine can generate enough power for 350 homes.

And this is what it sounds like when you stand directly beneath a wind turbine that stretches more than 450 feet into the sky with the wind blowing between 10 to 15 mph.

(Listen below - You can hear the turbine slow down - I think it's neat, but I'm a nerd.)