WUOMFM

Ftouhi trial date likely to change, judge denies defense request on witness info

By 45 seconds ago
  • Amor Ftouhi
    Amor Ftouhi
    File photo / FBI

It appears likely the trial date for a suspect in a possible terrorist attack in Flint will be delayed.

Amor Ftouhi is scheduled to go on trial in January for allegedly slashing a police officer at Flint’s Bishop Airport in June. He’s charged with “violence at an international airport” and “interference with airport security.” He could face up to life in prison.  

However, prosecutors and defense attorneys have told a judge the trial might need to be delayed at least a few months. There are a few reasons for this, including the prosecution’s efforts to get information from the Canadian government. Ftouhi is a resident of Montreal. He holds Canadian and Tunisian citizenship.  

The revelations about the trial date came during a hearing Wednesday where the judge denied a defense request for contact information for prosecution witnesses. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jules DePorre argues witness safety is a “legitimate” concern. DePorre says prosecutors don’t want anything that could affect a witness’ willingness to testify.  

In denying the defense request for the witnesses’ contact information, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker cited “disturbing statements” Ftouhi allegedly made to authorities after his arrest. The judge suggested the two sides pursue “other solutions” to the problem. 

Federal prosecutors have agreed to work with the defense on specific witnesses.

Defense Attorney Joan Morgan worries relying on prosecutors for information on specific witness will make the government “privy” to the defense team’s trial strategy.  

Tags: 
amor ftouhi
jules deporre
joan morgan
terrorist attack
terrorism
flint bishop airport
Flint

Related Content

Prosecutors: Flint airport stabber celebrated 9/11 attacks

By Aug 8, 2017
Amor Ftouhi
Federal Bureau of Investigation

Federal prosecutors have told a judge that a Tunisian-born man who stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden's ideology and celebrated the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The assertions were made in a court filing against 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi of Montreal, Quebec.

Ftouhi indicted, could face life in prison for Flint airport knife attack

By Jul 5, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport last month now faces up to life in prison.

In a clear, confident voice, Amor Ftouhi said “Allahu Akbar” a half dozen times as he entered the federal courtroom for his arraignment. The only other times he spoke were to tell the judge he understood the charges against him.

Police officer injured in suspected Flint terrorist attack honored in 4th of July parade

By Jul 4, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, the man charged in a suspected terrorist attack at Flint’s airport will be back in court.    

Today, the police officer stabbed in the incident rode in a Fourth of July parade in Fenton.

Just behind a Lake Fenton church group and a boy scout troop, Lt. Jeff Neville rode in a SUV, waving to the crowds and giving a thumbs up. He rode as part of a float honoring fallen police officers.

No bail for man charged in suspected terrorist attack at Flint airport

By Jun 28, 2017
U.S. Attorney General's office

The man charged in a suspected terrorist attack at Flint’s airport will spend the Independence Day weekend behind bars.

In a calm voice, Amor Ftouhi said “Allahu Akbar” twice as he entered a federal courtroom in Flint this morning. Ftouhi was shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit. He also wore a small surgical mask which a court spokesman says is for "unspecified health reasons."

Ftouhi is from Montreal.  He has joint Canadian-Tunisian citizenship. 

The hearing was to determine if a judge would grant bail for the man accused to stabbing a police officer at Flint’s Bishop International Airport.  The officer is recovering from a 12-inch gash to his neck.