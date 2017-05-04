WUOMFM

GOP health care bill passes House, faces uncertain future in Senate

By & 2 hours ago
  • Doctor's office
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

“Today, I voted to keep the promise I made to the voters of my district to rescue Americans from the collapsing health care law that has raised premiums and deductibles and replace it with a better health care system,” says Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland.

Democrats said the bill would kick millions off coverage.

“Trumpcare … forces families to pay higher costs for worse health care,” says Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint. “It is absolutely heartless that 24 million people will lose their insurance.”

Thursday's vote sends the measure to the Senate. Many senators consider the House bill too harsh and it's expected to undergo substantial changes.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow expects the proposed Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act will face a challenge to pass the United States Senate.

Michigan’s senior U.S. senator calls the AHCA a “disaster." 

Stabenow says Republicans and Democrats should work together to fix problems with Obamacare.

“There are legitimate things that need to be fixed. Bringing down the cost of prescription drugs. We also have too many policies where co-pays and premiums are too high,” says Stabenow.

Stabenow expects public pressure will make it hard for Republicans to get the 51 votes needed to pass the GOP health care bill through the U.S. Senate. 

Tags: 
american health care act
health care
obamacare
John Moolenaar
Dan Kildee
Debbie Stabenow
trumpcare

Related Content

Protestors to Rep. David Trott: Say no to American Healthcare Act

By May 2, 2017
A sign protesting the House bill that seeks to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Protestors gathered outside U.S. Rep. David Trott's (R-11th district) office in southeast Michigan today.

The group has a simple demand: that Trott  vote against a Republican bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Although Trott was not at his office during the protest, a spokesman allowed protestors to air their grievances, two at a time.  

The American Healthcare Act has a provision that lowers protections for people with preexisting conditions.

In Michigan, GOP healthcare plan would hit hospitals, poor hardest, says policy expert

By Mar 14, 2017
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act will mean the number of uninsured Americans would grow by 24 million by 2026.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

You'll be able to buy the health care insurance plan you want. Premiums will be lower. Everyone will be covered. Access to quality, affordable care will improve.

Those promises from President Donald Trump and Republican leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan seem less likely after a report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).