Howes: Trump's "big border tax" could mean higher price tags at dealerships

  • According to Daniel Howes, if automakers have to pay more in taxes and tariffs for building outside the U.S., the cost of vehicles could go up for American consumers.
    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The U.S. auto industry came into the crosshairs of President-elect Donald Trump's Twitter feed this week. Trump aimed a Tweet straight at General Motors, grumbling about GM's building of the Chevy Cruze in Mexico.

A day later, he gave a hat-tip to Ford.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to break it all down. 

This tough message being sent to the automakers is something that the public has been wanting to hear for a long time, according to Howes. However, just as he wrote in his recent column in the Detroit News, Trump's approach to strong-arming General Motors and Ford ignores the realities of a very globalized auto industry.

Howes points out that GM building its Buick Envision in China, and Fiat/Chrysler building its Jeep Renegade in Italy are just two examples of how automakers rely on foreign production. Not to mention several parts that are constructed in foreign countries and shipped to the U.S.

Howes is quick to point out that those who are celebrating Trump's approach to make automakers "Build America" aren't going to be happy when the price tags of those vehicles go up as a result of that "big border tax." 

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the political conflict taxes on the auto industry could create in the United States and what the Trump administration can do to help bring jobs and production back to the U.S.

Related Content

Howes: With GM idling thousands of workers, automakers may be victims of their own success

By Dec 20, 2016
The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant has been producing the Chevy Volt since 2011.
user calypsocom / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

It was recently announced that General Motors will cut the second shift from its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant next March. Nearly 1,200 workers will be affected.

This comes on the heels of GM's announcement that five of its U.S. assembly plants -- including Detroit-Hamtramck and Lansing Grand River -- will close down for anywhere from one to three weeks in January.

That will temporarily idle over 10,000 workers.

Detroit auto industry so recently given up for dead is very much alive

By Daniel Howes Dec 17, 2016

Very cold Detroit is hot again.

Look at what the people whose business is to place bets on the next new thing are doing. They’re coming to Detroit, and doing it with a regularity and purpose that are changing the narrative of the city and Michigan.

Walt Disney will use the North American International Auto Show next month to unveil the latest creation from its Pixar Animation studios — a life-size version of one of the stars in its animated “Cars 3” movie. Hollywood comes to Detroit in January? Yep.

Lessenberry on Ford's canceled Mexico plans and a new candidate for governor

By & Jan 4, 2017
Jack Lessenberry
Michigan Radio

Ford changed gears yesterday, with an announcement that it's canceled plans for a new factory in Mexico and will instead invest $700 million in its Flat Rock plant in Michigan. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether pressure from President-elect Donald Trump influenced that decision.

They also talk about former state Senator Gretchen Whitmer's announcement that she plans to run for governor of Michigan in 2018, and new Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller's response to the massive sinkhole in the city of Fraser. 


Armed with Twitter, Trump tangles with auto industry

By Jan 4, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A or pay big border tax!"
Andrea_44 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

President-elect Trump was busy on Twitter Tuesday morning, this time firing a warning shot across the bow of General Motors.

To quote Mr Trump: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A or pay big border tax!"

Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst for Autotrader, joined Stateside to talk about the situation between the president-elect and the power he is attempting to show over the auto industry.