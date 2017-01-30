WUOMFM
Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale: That’s What They Say

Issues & Ale: That’s What They Say
Mon, Feb 20, 7:00-8:30 PM
Pretzel Bell – Captain’s Room
226 S. Main St,
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Does it drive you crazy when someone uses "literally" to mean "figuratively," or "impact" as a verb, or "they" as a singular pronoun? And how did "YOLO", "bracketology," and "ginormous" become actual words?  

Join University of Michigan English Professor Anne Curzan and Michigan Radio’s Rebecca Kruth, the hosts of That’s What They Sayfor this fun evening discussing our changing English language and your favorite language pet peeves.  Stop by, have a drink, and join in with your questions and comments.

Free admission, but space is limited so please register to attend.

Click here to register.

Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale – The State of Journalism

Issues & Ale: The State of Journalism
Mon, Feb. 13, 6:30-8:00 PM
HopCat, 4265 Woodward Ave,
Detroit, MI 48201
Free Admission

Host: Zoe Clark
Panelists: Rick Pluta: Michigan Public Radio Network
Chad Livengood: Crain’s Detroit Business
Chastity Pratt-Dawsey: Bridge Magazine

America’s news media landscape has changed dramatically over the past several years. Newspaper circulation continues to decline and many newsrooms of all types are cutting reporting staff. 