Lessenberry on the prison budget, Detroit housing, and security for Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk

Listen to the conversation.

A Senate subcommittee has passed a budget cutting the Department of Corrections' budget by $40 million. The department says that would mean cutting jobs and programs to fight recidivism. Both Republicans and Democrats want to see lower prison populations.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss whether this plan could get bi-partisan support.

They also talk about housing troubles in Detroit, heightened security for the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge, and the seemingly earlier than usual start of the 2018 governor's race.