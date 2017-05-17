WUOMFM

Lessenberry on the prison budget, Detroit housing, and security for Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk

By & 1 hour ago
  • prison bars
    A Senate subcommittee has passed a budget cutting the Department of Corrections' budget by $40 million.
    Thomas Hawk / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A Senate subcommittee has passed a budget cutting the Department of Corrections' budget by $40 million. The department says that would mean cutting jobs and programs to fight recidivism. Both Republicans and Democrats want to see lower prison populations.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss whether this plan could get bi-partisan support.

They also talk about housing troubles in Detroit, heightened security for the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge, and the seemingly earlier than usual start of the 2018 governor's race.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
prison budget
tax foreclosure
Detroit
Labor Day
Mackinac Bridge
Election 2018
governor's race
michigan governor

Related Content

Battle over prison spending heats up

By May 15, 2017
Looking up into the rotunda of the Michigan Capitol.
user cedarbenddrive/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A battle is heating up in Lansing over the state’s corrections budget.

Republican Senator John Proos’ subcommittee on corrections passed a budget that cuts the Department of Corrections' budget by about $40 million. Proos said because the prison population is down, continuing to spend about the same amount each year means they are spending too much per prisoner.

When facing foreclosure, Detroiters do have options – if they know about them

By May 15, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The clock is ticking on homeowners in Wayne County who received tax foreclosure notices. They have until June 7 to either pay their taxes or sign up for a payment plan.

Mackinac Bridge closed to cars during annual Labor Day walk

By 14 hours ago
The Mackinac Bridge connects Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas
flickr user Always Shooting / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to most vehicle traffic the morning of Labor Day. The bridge authority made that decision today. Their concern was the risk of a terrorist attack on the Labor Day bridge walk, which attracts thousands of people.

The decision means no vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge from 6:30 a.m. to noon except for busses and emergency vehicles.

Is the governor's race over?

By May 9, 2017
Jack Lessenberry logo

Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint has decided that he will not, after all, run for the Democratic nomination for governor next year. Sources close to the congressman told me last night that he had been wavering until last week, when House Republicans rammed through a health care bill that few understood and which made Democrats extremely mad.

Kildee, who has told me he loves Congress, had an epiphany then that his work was to stay in the House, where he has a safe seat, and fight for what is right for the nation.