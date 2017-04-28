WUOMFM
Manistee mom, Detroit-area surgeon remain devoted to Trump after 100 days

  • President Donald Trump has done nothing to lose the support of Renee White (left) and Michael Busuito (right).
    Photos courtesy of VOTEBUSUITOWSU.COM and Renee White

After the 2016 Election, we talked to a few Donald Trump supporters and asked about their vote. With the first 100 days of the Trump presidency just around the corner, Stateside reached out to a couple of those Trump supporters to get their thoughts on his performance as Commander in Chief so far.

Dr. Michael Busuito is a plastic surgeon and sits on the Wayne State University Board of Governors. When we interviewed him in January, shortly before the inauguration, he predicted that President Trump would be different than candidate Trump. How did that prediction work out? Has he been different from candidate Trump?

"I think he has," Dr. Busuito said. "As you can see, he's negotiating. He's acting like a businessman and I think he's being very professional."

Busuito spoke very highly of Trump's performance as president, giving him an "A" grade.

There have been some bumps in the road during the Trump presidency. One of the biggest controversies is the investigation into alleged connections between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Busuito doesn't put much stock into the controversy.  

"It's nonsense," Busuito said. "You heard a lot of people squawking about a potential connection [between Russia and the Trump administration] and then Trump had Syria bombed which is definitely against [Russian president Vladimir] Putin's wishes, I'm sure. And you heard all those people were silent and went away."

Listen to the full interview above to hear Dr. Busuito talk about his reaction to Trump's attack on the media and why he thinks there should be a bipartisan approach to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Another Trump supporter we talked to back in January was Renee White. White is a substitute teacher from Manistee. 

How does White think Trump has performed in his first 100 days?

"A tremendous job. Outdone what I thought he could do," White said. 

One of the big reasons she voted for Trump was White felt he offered the brightest economic future for her children. Since then, her children have received raises and promotions at their respective jobs, and they've seen a bump in their 401(k) accounts. All of those things she feels Trump's presidency has played a role in.

There have been a number of issues where Trump has changed his position, such as his approach to Syria, China, Russia, NATO and others. Some supporters have criticized the President for that, but White sees it as part of the job. 

"I don't think they're bad," White said. "I think when you get into office, and remember, he wasn't a politician, but I think once he got into office, new things were discovered. I think the world's a lot worse than we thought it was. I think a lot more things are unfolding, so I think he had to change his position on some things. But I think he showed a strong stance on it and he's done a tremendous job."

Listen to the full interview above to hear what about President Trump has most impressed White, and why she wishes the president's travel ban on some majority Muslim countries wouldn't have been blocked by the courts.

