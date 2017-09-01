Michigan bicyclists push for tougher sentences when drivers kill riders

Listen to the conversation.

A few weeks ago in Portage a pickup driver struck a cyclist from behind. The cyclist died. That case has Michigan’s bicycling community thinking of another crash that happened in August 2016. That's when a driver tried to pass another car on a rural road west of Ann Arbor, but hit and killed triathlete Karen McKeachie who was riding a bicycle in the opposite direction.

The driver was sentenced to probation and $3,000 in fines.

Many cyclists said that was too lenient and are now asking the state to change the applicable laws and sentencing options.

Bryan Waldman is an attorney and board member for the League of Michigan Bicyclists. He joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about the evolution of Michigan’s bike laws.