Michigan's college football teams set for opening weekend - game times and channels

  • Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, arms out, protesting a call
    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will face Florida in their season opener in Arlington, TX.
    MGoBlog / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Get out your face paint and foam fingers. It's opening weekend for college football.

Michigan State is hoping to bounce back after finishing with just three wins last year. The program has been under intense scrutiny for off-field problems, including allegations of sexual assault against some former Spartans players.

  • MSU will host Bowling Green in East Lansing Saturday at noon on ESPNU.

The Michigan Wolverines open their season against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In the Associated Press preseason rankings, Michigan is No. 11. Florida is No. 17. 

  • Michigan vs. Florida kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

For fans planning to watch the game, do not adjust your set. The Wolverines will be wearing maize-colored uniforms with blue numbers. According to U of M, it's the second time the team has worn a maize (known in other parts of the country as yellow or gold) jersey. The last time was in 1928. This year also marks the 150th anniversary of maize and blue as the school's officials colors. 

Western Michigan is coming off a trip to the Cotton Bowl, but this year the Broncos will be without coach P.J. Fleck. Fleck has moved on to a new job. He's "rowing the boat" as head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Broncos, lead by new head coach Tim Lester, will be on the road against fourth-ranked USC in Los Angeles.

  • The Western Michigan Broncos take on the USC Trojans on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. on the PAC 12 Network.
  • Tonight in Ypsilanti, Eastern Michigan Eagles will host the Charlotte 49ers. Game time is 6:30 p.m. on ESPN3.com.

Central Michigan opened its season at home with a 30-27 win over Rhode Island in triple overtime Thursday night.

If the rest of the five FBS teams from Michigan can also win this weekend, the group will duplicate last year's rare statewide, undefeated start.

